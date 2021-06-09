Market trading rules and practices have come under intense scrutiny in the wake of wild swings in meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment. While he didn’t mention them by name, Gensler directed some of his most pointed comments to market makers like Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial. Those wholesale brokerage firms pay retail brokers a fee to execute clients’ trade orders.
On Wednesday, Gensler said he had directed the SEC staff to focus on whether retail investors are indeed getting the best deal for their trades. He raised issues around so-called best-execution requirements that brokers must comply with when handling trades.
— Bloomberg News
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook gives option of working remotely
Facebook said it will let all employees work remotely even after the pandemic if their jobs can be done out of an office, but may reduce their pay if they move to a less-expensive area.
Starting June 15, any Facebook employee can request to work from home, the company said Wednesday in a statement. If those employees move to a lower-cost region, their salaries will be adjusted accordingly and they will be encouraged to go into the office at times to enhance team building.
Facebook said it will be more flexible for employees expected to return to the office. “Guidance is to be in the office at least half the time,” the company said. Facebook also plans to open most of its U.S. offices to at least 50 percent capacity by early September and to reopen fully in October. Until the end of 2021, employees can work as many as 20 business days from another location away from their home area, the company said.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
United Parcel Service stock fell the most in seven months after the courier forecast profit margins that fell shy of expectations. U.S. domestic adjusted operating margins will be 10.5 to 12 percent in 2023, the company said Wednesday as it outlined its three-year financial plan. Investors had been expecting about 13 percent, according to analysts who surveyed shareholders before the presentation. UPS didn’t provide an earnings forecast or offer a cost-cutting plan, which also weighed on the stock. The stock closed down 4.2 percent, or $201 a share, after hitting a low of $197 a share in the late morning.
Luxury carmaker Ferrari has tapped Benedetto Vigna, an Italian executive at Europe’s largest semiconductor chipmaker, as its new chief executive, the company announced Wednesday. Vigna, 52, will join Ferrari in September from Geneva-based STMicroelectronics, where he has worked for 26 years, most recently running the most profitable operating business, its analog, micro-electromechanical systems and sensors group. Ferrari has announced that its first fully electric supercar will be launched in 2025.
El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has approved legislation making the cryptocurrency bitcoin legal tender in the country, the first country to do so, just days after President Nayib Bukele made the proposal at a bitcoin conference. The digital currency can be used in any transaction, and any business will have to accept payment in bitcoin, with the exception of those lacking the technology to do so. The U.S. dollar will also continue to be El Salvador’s currency, and no one will be forced to pay in bitcoin, according to the legislation approved late Tuesday. The exchange rate between the two currencies will be established by the market.
— From news services