FINANCIAL REGULATION

SEC may require more climate disclosures

The chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission has asked the agency’s staff to consider a public company disclosure mandate to include a variety of specific climate and human capital metrics based on importance to investors, he said on Wednesday.

Gary Gensler told a financial services industry audience during the annual London City Week that he has also asked staffers to address companies that have made “forward-looking” climate commitments and have significant operations in foreign jurisdictions with required climate-related targets.

The remarks come after the nation’s top market regulator closed its period of public consultation on agency disclosure mandates related to climate risk and human capital last week.

“I’ve asked staff to propose recommendations for the commission’s consideration on human capital disclosure. This builds on past agency work and could include a number of metrics, such as workforce turnover, skills and development training, compensation, benefits, workforce demographics including diversity, and health and safety,” Gensler said.

Gensler has previously said the agency rule will address human capital as it steps up environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure mandates.

Wednesday’s details provide the clearest preview, however, of what an agency rule would mandate when it is proposed, probably in October, according to its public agenda.

Investor groups have asked the agency for more corporate disclosures on climate change and human capital, while business interests have pushed back, a Reuters review of correspondence published by the regulator showed.

— Reuters

FOOD INDUSTRY

Cultured meat start-up targets U.S. market

An Israeli start-up wants to replace chicken coops, barns and slaughterhouses with bioreactors to churn out cell-based meat for American diners.

Future Meat Technologies is in talks with U.S. regulators to start offering its products in restaurants by the end of next year. The company has just opened what it calls the world’s first industrial cellular meat facility, which will be able to produce 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) a day.

The cultured meat industry, which produces proteins such as beef and chicken by growing cells instead of slaughtering animals, now spans more than 75 companies. As pilot plants take the technology out of the lab, Eat Just became the first company to sell cell-grown chicken in a restaurant in Singapore.

Since the first prototypes, start-ups have cut costs by 99 percent and if consumers take to these products, the market could reach $25 billion by 2030, McKinsey & Co. said in a report last week. But to compete with conventional meat, costs need to be slashed even further.

Future Meat Technologies, which has raised $43 million from investors including Tyson Foods, Archer-Daniels-Midland and S2G Ventures, claims the lowest price for cultured chicken breast.

Other companies, including BlueNalu Inc., Upside Foods Inc. and Eat Just, have expressed an intention to sell cell-based products in the U.S. Like them, Future Meat must get approval from the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration before offering its products to the public.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber. The second straight monthly decline in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday was the latest indication that the tail wind from the covid-19 pandemic could be subsiding.

General Motors and Royal Dutch Shell are teaming up in the United States to expand electric vehicle charging and household energy plans drawing on renewable resources. The automaker and a Shell-owned power company, MP2 Energy, are starting their joint project in Texas, where owners of GM electric cars can get free overnight charging this summer, the companies said Wednesday.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

— From news services