The Senate Appropriations Committee voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a $4.6 billion emergency spending bill for the migrant crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, sending the legislation to the full Senate where a vote is expected next week.

The committee vote was 30-1. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) cast the only “no” vote.

The legislation responds to an emergency spending request the Trump administration sent to Capitol Hill last month to address the surge of Central American families and minors arriving at the border. More than 675,000 immigrants have arrived at the border thus far in the fiscal year, a massive spike in the numbers.

The legislation includes $2.88 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to address the large numbers of unaccompanied children arriving at the border. Through May early 51,000 children have been referred to HHS, an increase of almost 60 percent compared to the last fiscal year.

The administration has warned that without action by Congress agencies will run out of money at the end of this month. A number of services have already been cut and conditions for these children would grow even more bleak without more money, the administration says.

However, the Senate deal has not been agreed to by the House, where separate negotiations are occurring. The congressional Hispanic Caucus in the House has objected to the administration’s plans for some of the money it’s sought, and that issue remains unresolved.

CHC leaders have grown particularly alarmed since President Trump announced over Twitter this week that his administration would begin mass roundups of unauthorized immigrants who’ve made it into the U.S.

Senators of both parties spoke in favor of the legislation and emphasized the urgency of action.

“Our personnel on the ground are doing everything they can to secure the border and care for these vulnerable populations. But their determination has outstripped their resources,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.). “The situation is past the breaking point. We must act.”

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (Vt.), described the bill approved Wednesday as “primarily a humanitarian assistance package” and said: “This package provides the resources necessary to ensure that children and families fleeing violence and poverty receive appropriate medical care and legal assistance.”