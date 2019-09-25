U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) as he arrives at El Paso International Airport prior to a visit with victims and first responders in the wake of last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The Senate on Wednesday will vote for the second time this year to overturn President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the Southern border — but with an important difference.

When senators first voted on the issue, in March, the Pentagon had not released a list of the $3.6 billion in military construction projects that were being canceled to pay for Trump’s wall.

But earlier this month that list was released, and senators now know the specific projects in their states that are being scrapped to make way for Trump’s wall. That creates new pressure for GOP senators, especially those up for re-election in 2020, to weigh their allegiance to Trump and his border wall against their support for much-needed projects at military bases and installations back home.

“If Republicans choose to stand with President Trump, they’ll be saying they fully support allowing the president to take money from our military to fund a border wall,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday, a day before the expected vote.

Thus far, though, such arguments appear to have done little to sway GOP senators who voted for Trump’s emergency declaration the first time around.

“How would I square voting differently?” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked reporters Tuesday, declaring he plans to vote once again to uphold Trump’s emergency declaration. Cornyn is up for re-election and his state is losing some $38.5 million in funds for projects in El Paso and San Antonio.

But Cornyn declared such concerns “way too parochial” and expressed confidence that the money for the Texas projects would ultimately be restored, even though Democrats have insisted they will not go along with that plan.

“There won’t be any net loss in my opinion,” Cornyn said.

Under an obscure law, the White House has said that declaring a national emergency at the border allows the president to take money from military construction projects already approved by Congress, and spend it on his wall instead. Democrats - and some Republicans - have tried to block him, without luck.

Trump issued the emergency declaration in February after a 35-day partial government shutdown that occurred because Congress refused to give him all the money he wanted for his wall.

The law allows Democrats to force repeated votes aimed at overturning the national emergency through disapproval resolutions that can pass with a simple majority vote. In March, 59 senators including 12 Republicans voted to overturn the national emergency, while 41 senators voted to uphold it. The resolution was ultimately vetoed by Trump and Congress failed to override his veto.

The resolution up for a vote this week, which also must pass the House, similarly appears unlikely to survive a presidential veto.

The list of military construction projects being canceled, which includes 41 projects in 23 states, ranges from upgrading a middle school in Ft. Campbell, Ky., to building a shooting range at a base in Jackson, Miss.

Some of the projects are in the home states of the GOP senators who are considered most vulnerable in their re-election fights, and Democratic campaign committees and challengers have already been making plans to use the issue against them.

In Arizona, where Republican Sen. Martha McSally faces a potentially difficult re-election, a $30 million project being canceled would have upgraded vehicle maintenance buildings that date back to the 1930s. The existing structures don’t comply with “life safety” standards, Army officials wrote in 2017, leaving U.S. servicemembers at risk.

Nevertheless, McSally intends to vote as she did in March to uphold the emergency declaration, and her spokeswoman Amy Lawrence said the senator has “no new concerns.”

In Colorado, where Republican Sen. Cory Gardner faces re-election in a competitive state, an $8 million project to create a Space Control Facility at Peterson Air Force Base has been cancelled. Gardner did not respond to reporters’ shouted questions on the topic as he entered a GOP lunch on Tuesday, and spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment.

And in North Carolina, where Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is up for re-election, $47 million is being canceled for projects including a healthcare facility for active duty Marines at Camp Lejeune. The existing facility “lacks basic requirements such as sinks, proper ventilation and exam rooms with doors,” defense officials wrote in 2017.

Tillis already faced pressure on the issue because before the March vote, he announced that he planned to oppose the national emergency declaration, only to reverse himself under pressure from Trump supporters in North Carolina.

At the time, Tillis said he was hopeful of being able to work with the Trump administration to update the National Emergencies Act. A spokesman said Tillis has been working on legislation that has passed the Senate’s Homeland Security committee to place greater constraints on the use of presidential emergency declations. Tillis intends to vote Wednesday to uphold Trump’s border emergency.