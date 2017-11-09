Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said on Nov. 9 that the tax process is "very complicated," with senators, House members and President Trump all wanting different priorities included. (Jordan Frasier/The Washington Post)

Senate Republicans are forging their own path on a planned overhaul of the U.S. tax code, planning to push a plan Thursday that would delay President Trump’s top business priority and blow up House Republicans’ carefully crafted compromise on state and local tax deductions.

GOP Senate leaders on Thursday are unveiling legislation that would delay cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent until 2019, four people briefed on the planning said, a major departure from Trump’s insistence on immediate changes that he says are necessary to spur the economy.

The one-year delay would lower the cost of the tax cut bill by more than $100 billion, and negotiators are trying to preserve as much revenue as they can for other changes. But it could also delay decisions by companies to move back to the United States from overseas or have companies hold off on other decisions as they wait for the corporate rate to fall.

To try to prevent companies from waiting until 2019 to invest, Senate Republicans will propose to allow companies to immediately deduct all capital investments in 2018 to incentivize them to spend more money immediately, the people said.

Some Senate Republicans objected internally to the one year delay, but they were overruled.

The Senate approach is much different than House Republicans are taking. They are advancing a bill that would lower the corporate tax rate in 2018. But they are also having problems dealing with the total cost of their bill, which has ballooned beyond the $1.5 trillion price tag they need to stay under to use special budget procedures they need to get the bill through the Senate.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Bloomberg interview Wednesday that the White House’s “strong preference” would be for the tax cut to go into effect next year, but the White House is not expected to threaten blocking the bill over this change, the people said.

The Senate plan would keep the mortgage interest deduction largely intact, capped at the current level of $1 million, according to a Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorization to speak publicly. In the House bill, people would only be allowed to deduct interest payments on their first $500,000 worth of home loans, a proposal that generated fierce opposition from the housing industry.

The Senate plan would also eliminate a provision of current tax law that allows people to deduct state and local taxes on their federal tax returns.

This change would raise around $1 trillion in revenue over 10 years and help Republicans offset other components of their tax bill, such as the lower tax rates they plan to pursue for businesses and individuals.

But it would also disproportionately residents of high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois — complicating House Republicans’ efforts to unite members behind their tax effort.

House tax legislation authors initially planned to entirely eliminate the state and local deduction in their tax bill, but after GOP lawmakers from such states revolted, a compromise was reached.

The current House bill would now allow taxpayers to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes but no longer allow state income tax deductions — a deal that was able to win over many lawmakers from high-tax districts.

The Senate has very few GOP members from states with high state and local taxes, as such states tend to go Democratic in statewide elections.

The proposed prohibition in the Senate bill would only apply to individuals and families, whereas businesses would still be allowed to deduct state and local taxes, as these will be protected as a business expense. Such a difference could further inflame Democrats, who have criticized the GOP tax cut effort so far as offering too many benefits for companies and stripping benefits away from individuals and families.

There are other notable differences between the Senate bill and the House bill.

The Senate bill will retain seven income brackets for families, whereas the House bill proposes collapsing the existing seven brackets down to four brackets.

The Senate bill would also continue allowing families to claim a tax credit for adopting children and also continue deducting some medical expenses. The House GOP bill had proposed eliminating those benefits.

The new Senate measure brings the broad GOP tax cut effort into sharper focus. Republicans are trying to rush a tax bill into law with little debate because they want to prove to voters they can deliver on major campaign promises before the end of the year.

They have also said a giant tax cut bill will spur more economic growth, lead to more hiring, and boost wages.

But the tax plans, as currently constructed, would also eliminate a number of tax breaks used by families and businesses and — according to numerous estimates — add at least $1.5 trillion to the federal debt, which could create a drag on economic growth.

The biggest supporters of the measure so far have been large businesses, as many smaller companies have complained the changes don’t do enough to help them lower their taxes.

Republicans are now colliding with these competing pressures as they try to assemble a coalition of support.

The House and Senate must pass matching bills before they can send the measure to President Trump to sign a measure into law, but they first must reconcile numerous differences between the chambers. Those gaps came into sharp focus on Thursday.

The House bill would immediately cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, offer families a five-year “flexibility credit” of $300 per parent, and expand the child tax credit. It would also collapse the seven income tax brackets paid by families and individuals down to four brackets, only taxing income above $1 million at the highest rate of 39.6 percent.

The House bill would also allow Americans to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes from federal taxable income. The Senate measure would not allow Americans to deduct any of their state and local taxes from their federal taxable income, a major change from current policy.

Republicans control 52 votes in the 100-seat Senate, meaning they can only lose two members if they want to pass a bill without Democratic support. A 50-50 tie would go to Republicans, as Vice President Pence would cast the tiebreaking vote.

It’s because of that delicate majority that many White House officials expect a tax bill — if it eventually becomes law — to more closely resemble the Senate bill. Senate Republicans will work to resolve differences among themselves in the next few weeks, and major changes made in the House of Representatives could upend any agreement.

Senate lawmakers also must grapple with strict rules that regulate how a tax-cut bill is designed. To avoid a filibuster from Democrats, Republicans must write a bill that does not add more than $1.5 trillion to the debt over 10 years.

Several Republicans, Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and James Lankford of Oklahoma, have said they would not support a tax plan that adds too much to the debt, creating a bloc of votes that would be able to kill the bill if they aren’t appeased.

The tax cuts have been embraced by many of the United States’ largest companies but opposed by thousands of smaller firms.

Even though the House and Senate must pass identical bills in order for tax cuts to become law, many White House officials are paying particularly close attention to the details of the Senate bill, convinced that a final deal will most likely resemble that measure.