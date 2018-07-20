Bowing to White House demands, Senate Republicans have backed off their attempt to reimpose U.S. sanctions on the Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE, a congressional source said Friday.

The retreat means that ZTE — a company found guilty of selling U.S. goods to Iran in violation of sanctions — will get to duck tough Commerce Department penalties that bar U.S. companies from doing business with it. Chinese officials said those penalties would effectively put ZTE out of business.

President Trump had ordered his own Commerce Department to lift the penalties, but senators wanted to reimpose them as part of a sweeping defense policy bill set to be unveiled next week. They have now agreed to language advanced by the House instead, which bars government contractors from doing business with ZTE but allows the company to continue doing business with private U.S. firms, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak about the internal negotiations.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) blasted the decision Friday. The “chances that a #China controlled telecomm will not just stay in business, but do so here inside the U.S. sadly just went up,” he wrote on Twitter.