A U.S. senator called Monday for an investigation into the government’s handling of safety issues with home elevators, following a Washington Post investigation detailing how children have been injured and killed for decades by a problem known to industry and regulators.

“In light of the Washington Post story, it’s time for an independent investigation of the commission’s repeated failure to do anything about this known residential elevator hazard,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said in a statement.

The Post reported that the elevator industry has known for more than 70 years about a hazard that allowed children to be crushed by moving residential elevators, despite a simple solution.

Residential elevators typically have an outer door that swings open followed by an accordion or gate door on the elevator car. It is the space between these two doors – a no-man’s zone only a few inches wide, just enough for a child to fit -- that alarmed elevator experts.

Residential elevator deaths are relatively rare, but uniquely harrowing.

The problem could be fixed by installing a $100 space guard to close off the door gap, but many elevator manufacturers have resisted calls to retrofit older elevators or warn elevator owners, The Post reported. And federal regulators have not forced manufacturers to take action.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is responsible for regulating the safety of residential elevators, which can be found in an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 homes and other buildings. The agency has known about child fatalities in home elevators since 1981 and has studied the issue closely since 2013, the Post reported.

Cantwell’s call for an investigation comes as the CPSC is considering taking action to address the door hazard on residential elevators.

Cantwell, the top Democrat on the senate committee with CPSC oversight, has requested documents from the CPSC to learn about the agency’s investigations into prior elevator accidents and communications between regulators and the elevator industry.

In 2013, the CPSC considered seeking a recall of elevators made by ThyssenKrupp Access after a 3-year-old boy was severely injured three years earlier in a home elevator accident. Regulators ended up agreeing to the company’s plan to send warning letters about the elevator door gap to elevator dealers, who were supposed to tell their customers about the problem. It later emerged that no dealers reported they warned their customers.

Then, in 2017, a 2-1/2-year-old boy died in an accident involving a Thyssen-Krupp Access elevator.

That same year, the CPSC’s comissioners voted to reject a petition asking the agency to require a narrower door gap in residential elevators, citing changes to a voluntary safety code. But that still left hundreds of thousands of residential elevators will a door gap that poses a potential entrapment hazard.

Cantwell’s criticism echoes earlier concerns expressed by lawmakers, consumer advocates and parents about how the agency had responded to other cases in which products posed hazards to children.

The commission’s acting chairwoman, Ann Marie Buerkle, announced last month that she is stepping down when her term ends in October.

Buerkle has served as the commission’s acting chairwoman since early 2017, after President Trump won the White House, giving her day-to-day control over an agency that is responsible for regulating safety in about 15,000 consumer products. She has been one of five agency commissioners since 2013.

Buerkle’s surprise announcement followed criticism for how the agency handled a recall of the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play and its decision to not force a recall of the Britax BOB jogging stroller.