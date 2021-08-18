Old Navy is overhauling its approach to how it designs and markets to plus-size women. Starting Friday, Old Navy will be offering every one of its women’s styles in all sizes with no price difference. That means sizes 0 to 28 in stores and up to size 30 online. The 1,200-store chain, Gap Inc.’s low-price division, will also be displaying its large sizes together with the standard sizes on the floor. The fashions will be displayed on mannequins in sizes 4, 12 and 18. Online, the chain is merging its plus size and standard sizes together, with models appearing in all three sizes.