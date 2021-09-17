Joint employer liability has been one of the most controversial and closely watched issues facing the labor agency in recent years, as major companies have increasingly relied on workers officially hired by someone else, like the “temps, vendors and contractors” who in 2018 became the majority of Alphabet’s global workforce.
The standard had become more worker-friendly under the Obama administration, when Democratic labor board appointees established a broader definition of a joint employer.
Under President Donald Trump, Republicans worked to reverse the precedent, initially with a ruling that was invalidated over an ethics violation and later via regulatory rulemaking authority. The labor board’s Republican majority said last year that having control over workers doesn’t make a company a joint employer unless it meets narrower criteria, such as setting their specific pay rates.
In its federal court complaint, the SEIU said that regulation is “arbitrary and capricious,” disregards the significance of corporations’ control over safety conditions and is inconsistent with the National Labor Relations Act.
In an emailed statement, the union, which has tried to win higher pay and unionization for fast-food workers through the “Fight for $15” campaign, cited the need for “essential workers” who labored through the coronavirus pandemic to be able to negotiate over safety issues.
— Bloomberg News
INTERNATIONAL
IMF head Georgieva faces ethics review
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Friday.
Georgieva has said she disagrees “fundamentally with the findings and interpretations” of that report, which alleges that she and other World Bank officials pressured staff to boost China’s ranking in a flagship report. She briefed the board on the issue early Thursday.
“The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter,” Rice told Reuters, adding, “As part of the regular procedure in such matters, the ethics committee will report to the board.”
The results of the independent investigation, published Thursday, said World Bank leaders, including then-chief executive Georgieva, applied “undue pressure” on staff to boost China’s ranking in the bank’s “Doing Business 2018” report.
Rice had no immediate comment on when the IMF committee would report to the executive board.
— Reuters
Also in Business
China has suspended imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam, saying it found traces of the coronavirus on packaging, temporarily halting a $1 billion market as Beijing continues its vigorous testing of inbound food shipments for evidence of the pathogen. Imports of the tropical fruit have been suspended for a week beginning Wednesday, Vietnam's Trade Ministry said on its website. Authorities in China's Guangxi region informed the ministry of the halt, saying the coronavirus was found on packaging and cardboard boxes.
U.S. Steel will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last. The "mini-mill" will combine two electric arc furnaces (EAF), which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. Potential locations include Alabama and Arkansas, where U.S. Steel has existing EAF operations as well as greenfield sites.
— From news services