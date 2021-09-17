LABOR

Union sues over workers rights rule

The union behind the “Fight for $15” movement is suing to overturn a Trump-era rule that makes it harder to hold companies like McDonald’s and Amazon accountable for violations of franchised or subcontracted workers’ rights.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in D.C. federal court, the Service Employees International Union challenged the legality of a 2020 National Labor Relations Board regulation that narrowed the definition of a “joint employer.” The designation refers to a company with enough control over workers to be liable if they’re mistreated and obligated to negotiate with them if they unionize, even though the individuals get their paychecks from a different company. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) 

Joint employer liability has been one of the most controversial and closely watched issues facing the labor agency in recent years, as major companies have increasingly relied on workers officially hired by someone else, like the “temps, vendors and contractors” who in 2018 became the majority of Alphabet’s global workforce.

The standard had become more worker-friendly under the Obama administration, when Democratic labor board appointees established a broader definition of a joint employer.

Under President Donald Trump, Republicans worked to reverse the precedent, initially with a ruling that was invalidated over an ethics violation and later via regulatory rulemaking authority. The labor board’s Republican majority said last year that having control over workers doesn’t make a company a joint employer unless it meets narrower criteria, such as setting their specific pay rates.

In its federal court complaint, the SEIU said that regulation is “arbitrary and capricious,” disregards the significance of corporations’ control over safety conditions and is inconsistent with the National Labor Relations Act.

In an emailed statement, the union, which has tried to win higher pay and unionization for fast-food workers through the “Fight for $15” campaign, cited the need for “essential workers” who labored through the coronavirus pandemic to be able to negotiate over safety issues.

— Bloomberg News

INTERNATIONAL

IMF head Georgieva faces ethics review

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Friday.

Georgieva has said she disagrees “fundamentally with the findings and interpretations” of that report, which alleges that she and other World Bank officials pressured staff to boost China’s ranking in a flagship report. She briefed the board on the issue early Thursday.

“The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter,” Rice told Reuters, adding, “As part of the regular procedure in such matters, the ethics committee will report to the board.”

The results of the independent investigation, published Thursday, said World Bank leaders, including then-chief executive Georgieva, applied “undue pressure” on staff to boost China’s ranking in the bank’s “Doing Business 2018” report.

Rice had no immediate comment on when the IMF committee would report to the executive board.

— Reuters

Also in Business

China has suspended imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam, saying it found traces of the coronavirus on packaging, temporarily halting a $1 billion market as Beijing continues its vigorous testing of inbound food shipments for evidence of the pathogen. Imports of the tropical fruit have been suspended for a week beginning Wednesday, Vietnam's Trade Ministry said on its website. Authorities in China's Guangxi region informed the ministry of the halt, saying the coronavirus was found on packaging and cardboard boxes.

U.S. Steel will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last. The "mini-mill" will combine two electric arc furnaces (EAF), which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. Potential locations include Alabama and Arkansas, where U.S. Steel has existing EAF operations as well as greenfield sites.

— From news services