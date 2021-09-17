U.S. Steel will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last. The "mini-mill" will combine two electric arc furnaces (EAF), which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. Potential locations include Alabama and Arkansas, where U.S. Steel has existing EAF operations as well as greenfield sites.