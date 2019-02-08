AUTO INDUSTRY

1.7 million vehicles recalled for air bags

Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air bag inflators made by Takata of Japan.

The inflators can hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers. At least 23 people worldwide have died because of the problem, and hundreds have been injured.

The moves, announced Friday by the U.S. government, are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. About 10 million inflators are being recalled in the United States this year, with as many as 70 million to be recalled by the expected resolution of the issue late next year.

Takata has used ammonium nitrate to create the small explosion that inflates the air bags, but the chemical can deteriorate over time because of high humidity and cycles from hot weather to cold. The most dangerous inflators are in areas of the South along the Gulf of Mexico that have high humidity.

The recalls, which began in 2001, are being phased in and are managed by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Many of the recalls are limited to specific U.S. geographic regions.

As of December, automakers had recalled 50.36 million inflators and had replaced 27.2 million of them.

— Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

WTO ruling allows sanctions against U.S.

South Korea can impose annual trade sanctions of $84.81 million on the United States after challenging U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on washing machines, a World Trade Organization arbitration panel ruled Friday.

The sum was much less than the $711 million for which South Korea had argued, but the arbitration ruling also provided a sanctions formula for South Korea to apply in the future in case the United States imposes similar tariffs on other products in breach of WTO rules.

South Korea initially went to the WTO after a 2013 decision by the U.S. Commerce Department, prompted by Michigan-based Whirlpool, to impose anti-subsidy duties of up to 82 percent on washing machines made by Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Daewoo Electronics.

South Korea complained to the WTO about the methodology used to calculate the duties and won an appeal at the WTO in 2016. It later complained that the United States had not lifted the duties to comply with the WTO ruling and demanded the right to impose sanctions.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Payless is preparing for its second trip to bankruptcy court with a plan that could drastically shrink the size of the discount shoe chain, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The retailer is seeking a loan to get through bankruptcy proceedings and is discussing plans to close a significant number, and potentially all, of its North American stores, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. A representative for Topeka-based Payless declined to comment.

Government borrowing in OECD countries is set to reach a record this year, mainly because of increased U.S. borrowing, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday. The Paris-based organization said in its annual sovereign borrowing outlook that gross borrowing on debt markets by member states would top $11 trillion this year, exceeding the previous record of $10.9 trillion registered in 2010.

Wells Fargo's problems with its online and mobile banking services, as well as with its ATMs, lingered into a second day as the bank continued to recover from a possible fire at one of its data centers. The San Francisco-based bank said Friday that most of the disrupted services had been restored, but bank employees and customers had trouble accessing information on their direct deposits earlier in the day. The bank said that issue had been corrected.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration has asked whether electronic cigarette maker Juul and its new partner Altria are following through on pledges to help stop underage vaping. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Friday posted letters he sent to Juul and Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes and other tobacco products. In response, the two companies said they are moving ahead with plans to prevent teens' getting their products.

— From news services