The payment “is for full and final satisfaction” of a court judgment issued against the company 11 years ago, a spokesman for Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary said by email.
The origin of the community’s grievance against Shell dates to a rupture in one of the firm’s pipelines in 1970. Shell maintains the environmental damage was caused by “third parties” during a civil war that was raging at the time. While the joint venture that Shell operates “does not accept responsibility or liability for these spills, the affected sites in the Ebubu community were fully remediated,” the company said.
— Bloomberg News
COURTS
Plea deal for ex-resort chief in fraud case
A former Vermont ski-resort president has reached a plea deal over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money.
William Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak Resort, has agreed to plead guilty to providing false statements and faces up to five years in prison, according to the deal filed in court Wednesday. Nine other charges were dropped. He is due in court Friday.
Stenger was expected to go on trial in October and is the third man in the case to reach a plea deal.
Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in Vermont, changed his plea to guilty last August on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information.
Quiros, Stenger and William Kelly, an adviser to Quiros, were indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport using millions raised through the EB-5 visa program, which encourages foreigners to invest in U.S. projects that create jobs in exchange for a chance to earn permanent U.S. residency.
The AnC Bio project was designed to raise $110 million from 220 immigrant investors to build and operate the biotechnology facility, according to proceedings and documents. The investors could qualify for permanent-resident status by investing $500,000 in an approved commercial enterprise.
About 169 investors put about $85 million in the project, in addition to paying $8 million in “administrative fees,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
The United States will send in teams of specialists and provide extra cash to strengthen state jobless-benefit systems, part of a $2 billion overhaul after a surge in unemployment overwhelmed governments and led to millions of fraudulent claims. The Labor Department is sending $260 million in grants to help states improve outreach and service and $140 million for fraud prevention, deploying funds provided by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act from March, according to a statement Wednesday. The federal government is also deploying “tiger teams,” or groups of experts across fields including fraud and engineering.
The Treasury and Commerce departments said Wednesday the U.S. government is committed to supporting the Cuban people’s access to the Internet and open to issuing additional authorizations if needed. Last month, the State Department said the U.S. government is working with the private sector and Congress to look for ways to make the Internet more accessible to the people of Cuba. Ideas suggested by some U.S. politicians include using satellite-based networks or high-altitude balloons to enable Internet access.
From news reports
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July.
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.
Earnings: Airbnb, DoorDash, Walt Disney.