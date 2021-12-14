The FTC and the states have accused Shkreli of masterminding an illegal scheme to buy Daraprim and secure a monopoly on it so that Vyera could raise its price to $750 per tablet, from $17.50, a move that made Shkreli infamous as “Pharma Bro” in 2015. The drug treats toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that threatens people with weakened immune systems.
Vyera and former chief executive Kevin Mulleady settled the case against them last week.
Shkreli was convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds and trying to prop up the stock price of another drug company he led, Retrophin.
ENERGY
Granholm rules out crude oil export ban
President Biden’s energy chief extended an olive branch to the oil industry, telling executives a crude export ban is not under consideration, while assuring them that the administration was “not a boogeyman.”
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm made the virtual remarks Tuesday to an outside advisory group with members including executives from such companies as ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell. Her conciliatory tone comes as the administration’s policies on energy production, which included a temporary halt to oil leasing on federal lands and the termination of a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, have drawn the ire of industry.
“I do not want to fight with any of you,” Granholm told the National Petroleum Council. “I do think it’s much more productive to work together on future-facing solutions.”
The administration, Granholm said, is not considering reinstating a ban on the export of crude oil — a tool the Biden White House had previously been considering as it sought ways to address gasoline prices that hovered around a seven-year high, setting off political alarm bells. Granholm’s comments represent the administration’s most definitive statement regarding the export ban, which had the potential to upend oil markets while discouraging domestic oil production.
“I heard you loud and clear and so has the White House,” Granholm said in her remarks. “We wanted to put that rumor to rest.”
Tech giants such as Google and Facebook face major restrictions on the way they handle content after a committee of European Union lawmakers proposed expanding measures to protect consumers online. New regulations would limit the targeting of ads to minors and completely ban "dark patterns," where platforms push people to consent to being tracked online, according to measures adopted by the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee. Another controversial amendment passed that would require anyone who uploads content on porn sites to register.
Concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant and fresh travel restrictions have led to a spike in hotel booking cancellations globally, online hotel search firm Trivago said, threatening to upend a fragile recovery in global tourism. Cancellation rates increased to 35 percent since November, and holiday travel planning was down 10 percent, the company said, adding that most travelers were choosing domestic destinations.
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November.
2 p.m.: Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement on interest rates.
