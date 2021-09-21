Google is cementing its status in New York City, and a commitment to in-person work, with plans to purchase a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion. The company, whose parent is Alphabet, has already been leasing St. John's Terminal on the far west side, and the decision to exercise an option to buy the site builds on plans to invest more than $250 million this year in its New York real estate, chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post Tuesday. Google now counts 12,000 employees in the city, its largest office presence outside California.