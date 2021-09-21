Builders’ inability to ramp up the production of single-family homes amid a sweeping housing shortage is driving up prices and keeping some first-time buyers from the market.
Single-family starts, which account for the largest share of the housing market, dropped 2.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.076 million units last month. The decline was, however, offset by a surge in starts for the volatile multifamily segment.
As a result, overall housing starts advanced 3.9 percent to a rate of 1.615 million units in August. Data for July was revised up to a rate of 1.554 million units from the previously reported 1.534 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would rebound to a rate of 1.555 million units. Housing starts jumped 17.4 percent compared with August 2020.
Single-family starts dropped in the West and Midwest. They rose in the Northeast and the densely populated South.
— Reuters
FINANCE
PayPal overhaul adds high-yield savings
PayPal Holdings will join the bevy of firms offering a high-yield savings account as part of a broad overhaul of the financial-technology giant’s app.
The account, which will be provided by Synchrony Financial, is slated to offer an annual percentage yield of 0.4 percent when it debuts in the coming months, PayPal said Tuesday in a statement. The firm will also add new shopping tools and give users the ability to message one another after peer-to-peer payments are made on its site.
PayPal has been working on new features for its app as part of its efforts to go from just being an online checkout button to a one-stop shop for consumers’ financial needs. In the coming quarters, the payments giant said it’s also planning to add investment capabilities and other ways to use its services to pay in-store.
As part of the changes to its app, PayPal will also improve its offerings that allow customers to pay a variety of bills, including those from utilities, TV and Internet providers, insurers and credit-card companies. Some of the new shopping tools will also let users browse discounts and shop with different retailers directly within the app.
PayPal is ultimately betting it can be a bigger part of consumers’ lives than Google or Facebook — akin to China’s Alipay or WeChat, India’s Paytm or Singapore’s Grab.
Still, the U.S. is littered with banking giants and technology firms alike that have tried and failed to accomplish what PayPal wants to do.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Google is cementing its status in New York City, and a commitment to in-person work, with plans to purchase a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion. The company, whose parent is Alphabet, has already been leasing St. John's Terminal on the far west side, and the decision to exercise an option to buy the site builds on plans to invest more than $250 million this year in its New York real estate, chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post Tuesday. Google now counts 12,000 employees in the city, its largest office presence outside California.
Uber Technologies could post its first profit on an adjusted basis for the current quarter, reaching the elusive milestone sooner than expected as online food ordering surges and ride bookings recover from pandemic lows. The coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of drivers crushed Uber and smaller rival Lyft last year, as most people worked from home or preferred to invest in a car. However, Uber's food delivery business boomed as more people ordered in.
Coming today
10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for August.
2 p.m.: Statement by Federal Reserve policymakers following meeting on interest rates.
— From news services