U.S. housing costs are jumping as vaccines fuel optimism about an economic rebound from the pandemic. With homeownership out of reach for many Americans, rents are also climbing. The increases may add to concerns about inflation pressures as the economy recovers.
In the early months of the pandemic, the big single-family rental companies slowed rent increases, preferring to maximize occupancy during the economic uncertainty. Now, low vacancy rates are giving them pricing power.
Invitation Homes reported an occupancy rate of more than 98 percent during the first quarter, freeing the company to raise prices by more than 10 percent on vacant houses in April. Invitation Homes is targeting increases of as much as 8 percent for tenants seeking to renew leases in coming months, an executive said on a recent conference call.
Single-family landlords have had the upper hand over apartment owners in the age of remote work, but those advantages might dissipate as employers summon workers back to their offices.
Nigeria cites warning in JPMorgan case
JPMorgan Chase was warned by its compliance team over the “great risk” of corruption just days before it made the last of three transfers that totaled $875 million to a former Nigerian oil minister.
The internal memo is set to be scrutinized in a London lawsuit brought by the West African nation. The U.S. bank is accused of ignoring red flags when it transferred funds between 2011 to 2013 from government accounts to Dan Etete, who had been convicted of money laundering.
The current government says a contract awarded by one of its predecessors to explore the deep waters off the Gulf of Guinea was corrupt.
European and Nigerian courts have been raking over the purchase by Eni and Royal Dutch Shell of the oil license in Africa’s largest crude producer a decade ago. While the energy giants were recently acquitted of corruption charges in Milan in a decision prosecutors could appeal, Nigeria’s government is continuing to seek compensation from JPMorgan.
The memo disclosed at a London court hearing this week shows what JPMorgan managers knew about the oil contract, lawyers for the Nigerian government said in court documents. A spokesperson for the investment bank declined to comment.
The government claims Etete distributed a portion of the funds received via the bank from the oil majors to corrupt former and serving senior public officials.
The bank has denied any wrongdoing and says it is being held responsible for not protecting the Nigerian people from their own government.
Theater chain Cinemark Holdings said it has agreements with all five major film studios on new terms of theatrical exhibition, codifying a role for its cinemas amid the growing popularity of at-home streaming. Deals announced Friday with Walt Disney, AT&T's Warner Bros., ViacomCBS's Paramount Pictures and Sony's Sony Pictures Entertainment come after Cinemark reached a similar deal with Comcast's Universal Pictures in November. Under that arrangement, Universal can sell its films to online audiences as soon as 17 days after they're shown by Cinemark, the third-largest U.S. theater chain.
West Fraser Timber plans to expand capacity at five of its lumber mills in the U.S. South as a home-building boom fuels demand for lumber. The pandemic-driven surge in home construction last year took North American sawmills by surprise, sending lumber prices to record highs. U.S. lumber futures this week hit $1,600 per 1,000 board feet for the first time, a fourfold increase from a year ago.
