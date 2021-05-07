Theater chain Cinemark Holdings said it has agreements with all five major film studios on new terms of theatrical exhibition, codifying a role for its cinemas amid the growing popularity of at-home streaming. Deals announced Friday with Walt Disney, AT&T's Warner Bros., ViacomCBS's Paramount Pictures and Sony's Sony Pictures Entertainment come after Cinemark reached a similar deal with Comcast's Universal Pictures in November. Under that arrangement, Universal can sell its films to online audiences as soon as 17 days after they're shown by Cinemark, the third-largest U.S. theater chain.