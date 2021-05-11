Americans are taking advantage of low mortgage rates to buy homes in the suburbs and in less-costly cities across the country, where supplies are tight and bidding wars are common.
The metropolitan area with the largest increase from a year earlier was Kingston, N.Y., a picturesque Hudson Valley town about 90 miles north of Manhattan. Prices there soared 35.5 percent. Fairfield County, Conn. — home to Greenwich — followed, with 34.3 percent.
Of the 183 metro areas measured by the group, 163 had double-digit price gains, up from 161 in the fourth quarter. Springfield, Ill.,was the only area where prices fell.
RETAIL
L Brands to spin off Victoria's Secret
A year after an agreement to sell Victoria’s Secret fell apart as the pandemic emptied malls nationwide, the chain will be spun off by its owner to become a separate company.
L Brands, based in Columbus, Ohio, has been shopping the struggling chain elsewhere since the collapse of that deal and said it had held talks with a number of potential buyers, but it appears it could not come to an agreement on price.
Victoria’s Secret was to be sold to Sycamore Partners last year for about $525 million, but the private equity firm sued to get out of the deal citing the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, Victoria’s Secret was forced to close stores and sales, which had been falling as the brand fell out of favor, evaporated.
Victoria’s Secret has been trying to turn its business around, with an eye on changing the corporate culture, reinventing fashions and redesigning stores. While the brand had been known for its sexy style, women have increasingly shifted toward more comfortable options, particularly during the pandemic when many have spent most of their time at home.
But Victoria’s Secret had a long unparalleled run of success. The brand was founded by the late Roy Larson Raymond in the late 1970s after he felt embarrassed about purchasing lingerie for his wife. Les Wexner, founder of the then-Limited stores, purchased Victoria’s Secret in 1982 and turned it into a powerful retail force. By the mid-1990s, Victoria’s Secret lit up runways and later filled the Internet with its supermodels and an annual television special that mixed fashion, beauty and music.
Failing to adapt to changing tastes saw sales tumble, and its show was canceled in 2019.
Also in Business
YouTube said it's starting a $100 million fund for creators of video Shorts, the company's feature that rivals TikTok. In a departure for the online video giant, creators will be paid based on viewership and engagement rather than advertising revenue. In addition, YouTube is opening the fund to any video maker on its site who follows its guidelines, not just those eligible for the advertising program, the company said Tuesday. The fund for Shorts creators is the latest entry in a social media bidding war for online personalities spurred by the success of Bytedance's TikTok.
Sweden-based vegan milk maker Oatly plans to raise $1.43 billion in a U.S. initial public offering, aiming for a valuation of $10 billion as dairy alternatives become popular in supermarkets and cafes. The company, whose investors include Oprah Winfrey, rapper Jay-Z and former Starbucks chief Howard Schultz, expects to offer about 84 million American Depositary Shares priced between $15 and $17 per piece, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. About 20 million of those shares were from existing investors. The plant-based food sector has been a favorite among investors this year.
Apple, Microsoft and other large technology companies added their voices to the chip industry's calls for U.S. lawmakers to provide $50 billion in funding for legislation aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production. The Semiconductors in America Coalition, which also includes Alphabet's Google and Cisco Systems among others, is sending letters to Congressional leaders asking them to fund the CHIPS for America Act passed earlier this year.
