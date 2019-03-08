HOUSING

Home construction up sharply in January

U.S. housing starts jumped 18.6 percent in January as builders ramped up construction of single-family houses to the fastest pace in eight months.

The Commerce Department said Friday that January groundbreakings occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million. Home construction rebounded sharply from December, when the annualized rate was just 1.04 million.

Most of the new construction came from single-family houses, which were being built at the strongest rate since May 2018. Still, because apartment-building slowed, overall housing starts in January were slightly below the 2018 total of 1.24 million.

Permits for construction, an indicator of future activity, rose 1.4 percent, to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.35 million. Single-family permits fell 2.1 percent in January, to an annualized rate of 812,000.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Emoji to feature interracial couples

In the world of emoji, interracial couples had virtually no options in terms of skin tone. But the emoji gods — otherwise known as the Unicode Consortium — recently fixed that, approving 71 new variations.

Until now, emoji of two or more people on various platforms and devices have been available only in the default yellow.

Using six skin tones already available for one-person emoji, vendors such as Apple, Google and Microsoft will now be able to offer emoji of couples with varying skin tones.

The additions are expected later this year. The effort was spearheaded by the dating app Tinder, starting a year ago. Technically, the emoji involved are referred to as two people holding hands. A new “gender-inclusive” couples emoji was also approved among 230 new characters.

— Associated Press

AUTO SAFETY

Alfa Romeos recalled over cruise control

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 60,000 cars and SUVs worldwide because they can keep going on cruise control or accelerate even after a driver taps the brakes.

The recall covers certain Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models from 2017 through 2019. The company said a software error caused the problem. It is advising people not to use the adaptive cruise control until it’s repaired.

Fiat Chrysler said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Adaptive cruise control can still be turned off by stepping on the brakes for a longer time.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Citrix Systems, the networking software company, said Friday that it has taken action to fix an incident involving unauthorized access, possibly by international cybercriminals, to its internal network. Citrix also said it was contacted by the FBI on Wednesday regarding the incident. "We commenced a forensic investigation; engaged a leading cyber security firm to assist; took actions to secure our internal network; and continue to cooperate with the FBI," the company said in a statement. Citrix did not mention the specific documents that may have been accessed by hackers.

The Sackler family, which controls the beleaguered maker of OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, has been expelled from hedge fund Hildene Capital Management. Hildene is returning Sackler family money, a spokeswoman for the firm confirmed Friday. She declined to elaborate on the decision. Hildene, which manages about $10 billion, told the Sacklers of the decision late last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Purdue Pharma is facing hundreds of lawsuits and billions of dollars in potential liabilities for its role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Chemicals producer DowDuPont said on Friday it would separate its material science unit, to be named “Dow,” on April 1, the first part of its planned breakup into three companies. DowDuPont also declared a dividend for stockholders, who will receive one share of Dow for every three shares of DowDuPont held as of March 21. DowDuPont, formed by the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont in 2017, is in the process of splitting itself into three companies: Dow, DuPont and Corteva Agriscience.

— From news services