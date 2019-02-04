COMMUNICATIONS

Slack plans initial public offering

Business messaging service Slack Technologies said on Monday it had confidentially applied for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Slack is hoping for a valuation of more than $10 billion and is considering a direct listing, Reuters had reported earlier.

Such a listing gives insiders the option to sell instantly and does without the support of traditional underwriters — a recipe for potentially high volatility in early trading.

The company’s plan to go public comes at a time when equity markets are wrestling with extreme volatility amid the backdrop of slowing global growth concerns and the U.S.-China trade spat.

Several companies have pulled their IPOs from the markets, citing “unfavorable economic conditions,” with the number rising since the U.S. government shutdown.

The company did not specify the number of shares it was selling or the price range for the offering.

Slack, launched in 2013, allows teams and businesses to communicate through groups and has quickly replaced email at many companies, although email is still the dominant medium of communication in workplaces.

The number of paying customers using Slack has risen by more than 50 percent over the past five years to more than 85,000, Slack Technologies said.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

Orders for U.S. goods fell at end of 2018

New orders for U.S.-made goods unexpectedly fell in November amid sharp declines in demand for machinery and electrical equipment, government data showed on Monday, suggesting a slowdown in manufacturing as 2018 ended.

Factory goods orders fell 0.6 percent, the Commerce Department said, after an unrevised 2.1 percent drop in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders rising 0.2 percent in November. The release of the report was delayed by a recently ended five-week partial shutdown of the federal government.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management published last Friday suggested that manufacturing activity picked up at the start of the year, driven by a sharp rebound in orders in January. But some manufacturers continued to complain that tariffs on steel imports were pushing up prices of raw materials.

— Reuters

Also in Business

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has signed into law a measure that raises the hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next five years. New Jersey becomes the fourth state, along with the District of Columbia, to enact a phased-in $15 minimum wage. California, Massachusetts and New York have adopted similar proposals.

General Mot ors on Monday said it was starting to hand pink slips to about 4,000 salaried workers in the latest round of a restructuring announced in late November that will ultimately shrink its white-collar workforce in North America by 15 percent out of 54,000. Two people briefed on the cuts said GM is cutting hundreds of jobs at its information technology centers in Texas, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan and more than 1,000 jobs at its Warren, Mich. Tech Center.

Papa John's International unveiled an investment of up to $250 million from hedge fund Starboard Value on Monday, snubbing a rival offer from founder John Schnatter, who is seeking to regain control of the world's third-largest pizza delivery company.

— From news services