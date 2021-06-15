Nintendo said its highly anticipated next game in the Zelda franchise, a sequel to “Breath of the Wild,” will be out in 2022. The company did not share a final title or other details, although a brief trailer showcased the game’s hero, Link, using abilities that were not in the first game. Series producer Eiji Aonuma said the sequel would be set in the skies above the first game’s world. In a recorded presentation Tuesday as part of the E3 video game showcase, Nintendo did not mention the rumored upgraded version of the Switch, expected to be released this year. The Japanese company plans to introduce a new model with a inch-inch OLED display and a faster graphics chip.