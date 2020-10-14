Zoom, a maker of a videoconferencing service, has been among the most prominent corporate beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced millions of people to work and study from home.

Yet the platform has faced months of controversy for security and safety lapses. Researchers discovered some instances when Zoom’s calls were routed through servers in mainland China, even though no meeting participant was based there. And trolls began invading calls with profane, pornographic and racist content.

— Bloomberg News

Agriculture

Pilgrim's Pride reaches price-fixing plea deal

Pilgrim’s Pride has reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

Under the deal, Pilgrim’s Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition in three separate contracts with a U.S. customer. In exchange, the Department of Justice would not bring further charges against Pilgrim’s Pride or recommend a monitor or any probationary period.

The agreement must still be approved by the U.S. District Court in Colorado. Pilgrim’s Pride had been scheduled to face price-fixing charges in federal court on Thursday, according to court filings.

“Pilgrim’s is committed to fair and honest competition in compliance with U.S. antitrust laws,” Pilgrim’s chief executive Fabio Sandri said in a statement.

The Justice Department confirmed the plea deal but said it won’t comment until the agreement is filed with the court. The deal does not appear to impact ongoing cases against former Pilgrim’s Pride executives.

In June, Pilgrim’s Pride President and chief executive Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin were indicted on allegations of conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017. Both pleaded not guilty.

— Associated Press

BANKING

Lenders present mixed economic forecast

In reporting third-quarter results, chief executives and finance chiefs at the five biggest U.S. lenders gave a muddled picture of what to expect.

Economic conditions improved in recent months thanks to pandemic lockdowns lifting, as well as government assistance and loan forbearance. But it is not clear that stimulus programs will continue or whether the world is headed for a new wave of infections.

“The economy and the markets this year have been defined more than anything else by the impact of the global health-care crisis,” Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday.

Banks put far less money aside for souring loans in the third quarter than they did earlier this year and haven’t experienced any meaningful loan losses yet.

However, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo executives warned that losses on various types of loans might not really take shape until next year.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in September amid a surge in the cost of hotel and motel accommodations, leading to the first year-on-year gain since March. But the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday, which also showed a jump in the price of iron and steel scrap, did not change the view that overall inflation was cooling amid excess capacity at industries.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.