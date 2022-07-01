Some insurance companies pull out of La., Fla. in hurricane season

Placeholder while article actions load

After meteorologists warned of another active Atlantic hurricane season this year, insurance companies have closed shop in Louisiana and Florida, leaving in the lurch thousands of homeowners in those storm-prone states. In Louisiana, ferocious storms have already taken their toll on the insurance market and made the state a "tough place to do business," according to Jeff Albright, head of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana. Over the past two years, storms Laura, Delta and Zeta cost insurers $10.6 billion, while Ida alone cost $30 billion, causing some carriers to declare insolvency.

In recent weeks a handful of insurance companies nixed just over 80,000 policies in the Bayou State. As carriers bow out, not only are residents scrambling to find new coverage, but they are faced with limited choices. They may turn to other carriers that double their premiums overnight or to their state’s insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens.

Louisiana law, however, mandates that Citizens’ premiums are higher than the highest private rates among major insurance carriers so as not to compete with the private market.

Florida homeowners face the same headache. The heightened risk of large storms threatening to make landfall — after Hurricanes Harvey, Michael, Florence, Dorian and Ida — coupled with a stream of litigation has been a major blow to the state’s insurance market.

Federated National, which insured 140,000 Florida policyholders, had to undergo a court-ordered restructuring agreement and cancel 56,000 plans after an insurance rating agency downgraded the firm’s financial standing.

— Bloomberg News

Tesla accused of racial abuse in new lawsuit

Fifteen Black former or current employees at Tesla filed a lawsuit against the electric carmaker on Thursday, alleging they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment at its factories.

The workers said they were subjected to offensive racist comments and behavior by colleagues, managers and human resources employees on a regular basis, according to the lawsuit filed in a California state court.

The harassment, which occurred mostly at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif., included using the n-word and such terms as “slavery” or “plantation” or making sexual comments such as “likes booty,” the lawsuit said, adding that the automaker’s “standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination.”

Some of the plaintiffs were assigned to the most physically demanding posts in Tesla or passed over for promotions, according to the lawsuit.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on Thursday or Friday. The automaker is facing at least 10 lawsuits alleging widespread race discrimination or sexual harassment, including one by a California state civil rights agency.

Tesla in February responded to the expected lawsuit by the California state agency, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, saying it opposes discrimination and investigates all complaints.

— Reuters

General Motors reported a 15 percent drop in second-quarter auto sales on Friday, as a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions hit production and left nearly 100,000 vehicles waiting for more parts. The U.S. auto industry is struggling to keep up with pent-up consumer demand for new cars as it struggles to ramp up production due to the chip shortage, a labor crunch and problems related to supply chain logjams. GM, which lost its crown as the sales leader last year for the first time since 1931 to Toyota, said it sold 582,401 vehicles in the quarter through June, versus 688,236 vehicles last year.

The remainder of the cryptocurrency project that Meta Platforms' founder Mark Zuckerberg took a beating over from Congress is officially shutting down. Meta's Novi pilot — a money-transfer service using the company's own cryptocurrency digital wallet — will end on Sept. 1, the service said on its website. Both the Novi app and Novi on WhatsApp will no longer be available, the company said on the website. Starting July 21, users will no longer be able to add money to their accounts, Novi said.

— From news services

