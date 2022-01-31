

ExxonMobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 250 miles south from Irving, Tex., to its campus north of Houston. The oil giant said Monday it will combine its chemical and refining operations, while centralizing its technology and engineering and other support services. It will also consolidate its exploration and drilling operations. Exxon said the reorganization will be effective April 1 and the move south will be complete sometime in the middle of 2023.