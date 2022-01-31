Microsoft bought Bungie in 2000, but later spun off the game studio in 2007 while retaining intellectual property rights to the Halo franchise.
Sony is one of the world’s biggest video game companies, but Microsoft has been ramping up its gaming ambitions, most recently by announcing plans to buy high-profile game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.
Bungie employs about 900 people.
— Associated Press
HOUSING
Report: Record share for newly built homes
The scarcity of existing houses is so severe in the United States that a record share of available properties belongs to newly built ones.
About 34 percent of the country’s single-family inventory in December was new construction, up from 25 percent a year earlier and more than twice the historic average, according to an analysis by Redfin.
Builders are stepping up production despite supply-chain snarls and rising labor costs. But it’s not enough to make up for the extraordinary scarcity of previously owned houses.
Newly built homes have made up an increasingly big chunk of the housing supply over the past decade, and their share shot up in mid-2020 after the pandemic caused a stampede to the suburbs.
Purchases of new single-family homes jumped to a nine-month high in December, while the inventory — including lots and houses in various degrees of completion — rose to 403,000, the most since August 2008, government data show.
Meanwhile, the supply of existing houses listed for sale plunged to 780,000, the lowest level in history and down 11 percent from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.
— Bloomberg News
ECONOMY
Brief: Pandemic has widened disparities
The pandemic has worsened disparities between White and minority workers in the retail, food service and hospitality industries when it comes to schedule instability, according to new research.
Men and women of color were more likely than White men and women to say they had less than two weeks’ advance notice of their schedules, according to a research brief from the Harvard Kennedy School and the University of California San Francisco. The percentages of workers of color reporting this are higher than before the pandemic.
Minority workers were also more likely to be on call, have shifts canceled, or be scheduled for fewer hours than they wanted, though the numbers are comparable to pre-pandemic figures.
During the pandemic, 67 percent of the men of color and 68 percent of the women of color surveyed said they had fewer than two weeks of notice for shifts. That compares with 62 percent for both White men and White women. Researchers surveyed about 110,00 workers between the spring of 2017 and the fall of 2021.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
ExxonMobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 250 miles south from Irving, Tex., to its campus north of Houston. The oil giant said Monday it will combine its chemical and refining operations, while centralizing its technology and engineering and other support services. It will also consolidate its exploration and drilling operations. Exxon said the reorganization will be effective April 1 and the move south will be complete sometime in the middle of 2023.
Boeing said Monday that Qatar Airways ordered up to 50 cargo planes and committed to buying up to 50 Boeing 737 Max jets. The companies did not disclose financial terms. Boeing said Qatar Airways will be the first airline to operate the 777-8, a cargo-carrying version of the twin-aisle 777. The airline placed a firm order for 34 planes and took options for 16 more.
From news services