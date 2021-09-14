“We expect the latest measures will help set the stage for competition to revive in the mobile OS and app markets. This is also expected to help the launch of innovative goods and services in smart device markets,” the commission said, according to a translation of its comments published by the Yonhap News Agency.
The Android Compatibility Program is a set of publicly available code designed to ensure that app developers can make devices that will work together. According to its website, the program encourages device makers to “consider licensing” Google’s mobile operating system, which enables access to its services such as Google Play, Google Maps, and Gmail. To use that operating system, device manufacturers have to set up a licensing arrangement with Google.
A Google spokesperson contends the program “has led to greater choice, quality and a better user experience for Korean consumers,” adding that Tuesday’s decision “ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers.” The company plans to appeal.
Google has come under increasing scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers, who say its Android-related policies benefit its own apps and services at the expense of others, allowing it to use its preeminence in one segment of the online ecosystem to dominate another.
Boeing says demand for planes is rising
Boeing said Tuesday that the airline industry is showing signs of recovering from the pandemic, and it raised its bullish prediction about demand for airline and military planes and other aerospace products and services.
The company predicted that the aerospace market will be worth $9 trillion over the next decade. That is up from Boeing’s prediction of $8.5 trillion last year and $8.7 trillion in 2019, before the pandemic torpedoed demand for airline jets.
Separately, Boeing reported a small gain in new airliner orders during August, underscoring the fragile nature of the recovery in air travel. The company posted net orders for 23 commercial jets after accounting for 30 cancellations — 28 of them for the 737 Max.
As recently as 2018, Boeing had booked more than 1,000 orders. That was followed, however, by two deadly Max crashes that led regulators around the world to ground the plane for nearly two years, crippling Boeing’s commercial-planes business. Since then it has also struggled with production flaws on another plane, the larger 787. Boeing delivered 22 planes last month, trailing the 40 deliveries by European rival Airbus.
Wells Fargo delayed its return-to-office plans by another two weeks, to early November. The firm, which has the biggest workforce of any U.S. bank, will now begin bringing back employees who have been working remotely starting Nov. 1, according to an internal memo Tuesday from Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell. The bank had previously planned on beginning the process Oct. 18.
Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. Amazon's starting pay is still $15 per hour, but with labor markets growing so tight in regions of the country, the company said new hires could make as much as $22.50 an hour. It's also paying sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some places. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Kroger and Instacart unveiled a new home-delivery service in which the companies will drop off food and household staples in as little as 30 minutes. The offering, called Kroger Delivery Now, will reach as many as 50 million households across the United States, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. The service will be available through Kroger's website and app, as well as a new "Convenience Hub" on Instacart.
