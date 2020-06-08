The ruling marks a victory for the co-vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, who is embroiled in a contentious dispute with South Korean prosecutors over allegations of bribery and corruption. The request for an arrest warrant stemmed from a legal clash that dates back to 2015, centering on whether Lee and Samsung used illegal means to help him take control of a conglomerate founded by his grandfather.

— Bloomberg News

OIL INDUSTRY

BP says it will cut 10,000 jobs

BP plans to cut 10,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the company’s move to slim down for the energy transition.

BP will let go of 14 percent of its workforce, chief executive Bernard Looney said in an internal note. The move will mostly affect staff in office-based jobs and those holding senior roles, with the top 400 positions expected to be cut by one-third.

Senior management will also not receive pay increases this year, while junior and mid-ranking staff will only get them from October. Employees at filling stations won’t be included in the reorganization as they’re considered front-line workers.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Bank's Erica draws new customers

When it came to covid-19, Bank of America’s virtual assistant Erica had a steep learning curve.

The artificial-intelligence program has come to recognize 60,000 coronavirus-related terms as customers seek to manage their cash flow, increase savings and watch their spending during the pandemic. David Tyrie, head of digital banking, sat down with a team in March to teach the app a couple hundred virus-related words and phrases. Since then, use of Erica on Bank of America’s mobile app and website has surged to a record.

“When corona hit, it turbocharged already-accelerating growth,” Tyrie said in an interview. “We expected that we were going to get a whole bunch of new customers. We really didn’t expect the magnitude.”

The digital push translated to more than 2 million customers using Erica for the first time since the beginning of March, bringing total active users to greater than 13 million. The virtual assistant handled 15 million requests from clients in April alone, accounting for about 10 percent of all queries received since its June 2018 introduction.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Volkswagen’s chief executive is giving up managing the company’s core VW brand to concentrate more on the group as a whole, the German automaker said Monday. Herbert Diess, whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company’s diesel-emissions scandal, will be replaced as head of the VW brand by Ralf Brandstaetter, who has been serving as the brand’s chief operating officer, the company said in a statement. The change will give Diess more time to focus on the overall brand, which includes Audi, Porsche and Skoda, the company said.

A short-seller who used an alias to write a blistering critique of real estate investment trust Farmland Partners has identified himself to comply with an order by a federal judge. Quinton Mathews, managing member of the Dallas-based investment advisory firm QKM LLC, disclosed his identity Monday in a blog post on the Seeking Alpha website to meet a court-imposed deadline in a defamation lawsuit. Mathews said he stands by the July 2018 article on Seeking Alpha he wrote under the name Rota Fortunae about Farmland’s alleged financial woes.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for April.

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for April.