Tesla will take a pass on $1.3 billion of state aid for the factory it's building in Germany, as Elon Musk counters critics of his companies' reliance on government funding. The electric-car maker informed German authorities it won't tap the support package, according to Beate Baron, a spokeswoman for the country's Economy Ministry. Musk tweeted later Friday that the decision was consistent with Tesla's long-held belief. "It has always been Tesla's view that all subsidies should be eliminated, but that must include the massive subsidies for oil & gas," the chief executive wrote.