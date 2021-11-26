More than 63,000 Southern California customers were without power on Thursday, marking the second straight year that utilities in the region proactively shut off power during Thanksgiving to reduce wildfire risks.
Strong winds are expected across the region from Ventura County to the Mexico border, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Red-flag warnings, the highest level alert, are in place until 6 p.m.
Across California, 8,367 fires have charred nearly 3.1 million acres of state and federal land this year, burning more than 3,600 buildings and killing three people, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire risk is made worse because the state is gripped by drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
— Bloomberg News
DELIVERY INDUSTRY
Hundreds of FedEx packages dumped
An estimated 300 to 400 FedEx packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden, Ala., on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Deputies were sent to guard the scene until FedEx workers could arrive to pick up the packages, Sheriff Mark Moon said. FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to load up the packages, Moon said.
Photos posted on the sheriff's Facebook page show the packages strewn about the forest and piled at the bottom of a wooded hillside.
Natasha Abney told WBMA-TV that her neighbor found the boxes on his property. “I mean it was just a river of boxes,” Abney said. “Some busted open, some not.”
It wasn’t clear why the packages were in the ravine, the sheriff said, but he hoped to have some answers soon.
“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,” Memphis-based FedEx said in a statement provided Friday.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Malaysia said on Friday it will investigate British home appliance maker Dyson's decision to sever ties with ATA IMS over the Malaysian supplier's labor practices. Dyson told Reuters on Thursday that it was ending its contract after an audit of the company's labor practices and allegations by a whistleblower. Malaysia has faced scrutiny over claims that migrant workers are subjected to abusive working and living conditions, while ATA is already being investigated by the United States over forced labor allegations.
Tesla will take a pass on $1.3 billion of state aid for the factory it's building in Germany, as Elon Musk counters critics of his companies' reliance on government funding. The electric-car maker informed German authorities it won't tap the support package, according to Beate Baron, a spokeswoman for the country's Economy Ministry. Musk tweeted later Friday that the decision was consistent with Tesla's long-held belief. "It has always been Tesla's view that all subsidies should be eliminated, but that must include the massive subsidies for oil & gas," the chief executive wrote.
Nordea Bank has suspended two senior analysts after retracting a controversial research note in which they referred to governments battling covid-19 as "lockdownistas" and questioned the efficacy of the vaccines. The Nordic region's biggest bank on Wednesday removed the note by Chief Analyst Martin Enlund and Global Chief Strategist Andreas Steno Larsen from its website, after it caused a stir on Twitter. Among the statements made in the note was that "the vaccine is apparently so good that you need to force people into taking it."
— From news services