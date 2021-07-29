The project is the only remaining U.S. effort to build large nuclear reactors. Such plants are the country’s largest source of emission-free power, but they’ve struggled to compete economically with lower-cost natural gas generators wind and solar. When finished, Vogtle may be the last of its kind.
The expansion is now six years behind schedule and costs have doubled after it endured setbacks from the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse Electric and more recently from the pandemic and labor shortages.
Plant Vogtle, near Waynesboro, began commercial operations in 1987. It has two working reactors and is one of Southern’s three nuclear facilities. Unit 3 is now projected to start service in the second quarter of 2022, followed by Unit 4 in the first quarter of 2023, according to the statement.
In the second quarter, Southern completed critical trials for Unit 3 that demonstrated its systems working properly. The “hot functional testing” is the most important, and the company plans to add nuclear fuel to the reactor by the end of this year, Southern Chief Financial Officer Andrew Evans said Thursday.
— Bloomberg News
LEGAL
Nikola founder Milton charged with fraud
Trevor Milton, the billionaire founder and former chief executive of Nikola, was criminally charged on Thursday with defrauding investors by lying to them about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker.
Milton, 39, pleaded not guilty at a hearing in Manhattan federal court to two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud over statements he made from November 2019 to September 2020 about Nikola’s products and technology.
Authorities said Milton relied on a public relations blitz of social media posts as well as TV and podcast interviews to drive up Nikola’s stock price, become one of the world’s 100 richest people and “elevate” his stature as an entrepreneur.
“Milton lied about nearly every aspect of the business,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said at a news conference in Manhattan, New York.
Bail for Milton was set at $100 million, partially secured by two homes that he owns.
Each criminal count carries a maximum prison term of 20 or 25 years. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.
“Trevor is innocent,” Milton’s lawyer Marc Mukasey said in an email. “There was no fraud.”
— Reuters
Also in Business
Invitation Homes, the largest single-family landlord in the United States, boosted rents by 8 percent nationwide in the second quarter as company hiked prices amid strong demand for suburban properties. The company, which owns more than 80,000 homes, boosted rents by 5.8 percent on renewals and 14 percent on leases signed by new tenants, according to a statement Wednesday. Invitation Homes reported average occupancy of more than 98 percent for the quarter, giving the company power to set rents higher.
An influential hog dealer sanctioned twice for defrauding pork producers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars says it has fired employees responsible for its latest violations and paid restitution to affected sellers. Lynch Livestock, based in Waucoma, Iowa, announced the moves in a news release posted online this week, after the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had taken enforcement action against the company for illegal buying practices for the second time since 2017.
A German federal court ruled Thursday that the golden shade of the foil wrap on the Lindt & Spruengli Gold Bunny, a popular chocolate Easter Bunny, has protected status. The Federal Court of Justice delivered its verdict in a battle between Switzerland's Lindt and a German company, Heilemann, which in 2018 also marketed a chocolate bunny in a gold foil wrap. Lindt argued that it had a trademark on the color, acquired by use, that its rival had infringed that trademark and that Heilemann should be prevented from selling its product.
— From news services