“We have communicated our disappointment in the draft audit report to the Office of Inspector General and will continue to communicate any concerns directly with its office,” Southwest said in a statement about the audit by the DOT’s inspector general. “Any implication that we would tolerate a relaxing of standards is absolutely unfounded.”

The audit also included that in 2019, a Southwest jet smashed both wingtips on a runway while repeatedly trying to land amid gale-force winds.

The audit said Southwest flew more than 17 million passengers over two years with unconfirmed maintenance documentation on numerous Boeing 737 planes it had acquired from foreign carriers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Southwest said Thursday that the 88 used planes cited in the inspector general’s report “have either completed a comprehensive physical inspection, from nose to tail, or are currently in the inspection phase.”

— Reuters

BEVERAGES

Lipton could be sold as tea drinking declines

As the flat white trounces black tea, Lipton owner Unilever is weighing a sale of one of its best-known brands.

The Anglo-Dutch giant initiated a review of its global tea business, which includes the more-than-century-old label and generates sales of almost $3.3 billion. The move comes after the company’s slowest quarterly growth in a decade.

Unilever is following a consumer shift to coffee as a primary source of caffeine, with takeaway cafes proliferating from London to Beijing and capsule-spewing espresso machines supplanting kettles on kitchen counters around the world.

In Britain, almost 900 million fewer cups of tea were consumer over the 12 months through May 2018, according to trade publication the Grocer. Even those who eschew coffee are giving a pass to the traditional cup of English Breakfast or Earl Grey, opting for herbal alternatives.

The review accelerates chief executive Alan Jope’s restructuring of the owner of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, which has been hurt by sluggish demand for big brands.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $344 million for misrepresenting to California consumers the risks of vaginal mesh products that bolster sagging organs or treat incontinence in women in the first state case over the devices to go to trial. San Diego Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon concluded Thursday that J&J and its Ethicon unit violated California consumer protection laws with a multiyear marketing program that misled patients and doctors about the dangers of the products. The judge decided the case without a jury following a trial last year. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sought a fine of as much as $800 million after J&J resolved similar claims by 41 other states for $117 million.

Amazon on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, as its efforts to speed up delivery helped attract more shoppers during the holiday season, sending its shares up 10 percent. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The company had forecast net sales in the range of $69 billion and $73 billion for the first quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $71.65 billion, according to Institutional Brokers Estimate System data from Refinitiv.

Delta Air Lines plans to launch a new uniform program for its flight attendants and some airport customer service agents amid complaints that the required uniforms have caused serious medical problems. Hundreds of Delta employees have sued Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands' End, claiming the uniforms are causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.