Southwest reports first-quarter profit

“We believe the worst is now finally behind us,” Kelly said.

Southwest reported net income of $116 million in the first quarter, although it would have lost $1 billion without federal aid to help cover labor costs.

American Airlines posted another large loss, $1.25 billion, but its chief executive also sounded upbeat heading into the peak summer-travel season, when airlines usually earn most of their money. The airline is aggressively expanding its schedule for summer and recalling employees from leave.

Southwest received $1.45 billion in federal aid to help cover labor costs, and without that and other temporary items, the Dallas-based carrier would have lost $1.82 per share. The results were 3 cents per share better than Wall Street expectations. Revenue fell 52 percent, to $2.05 billion.

At Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group, the reported loss did not include $3.1 billion in taxpayer funds approved by Congress and the Trump and Biden administrations.

Without the federal payroll help and other temporary gains and expenses, American would have lost $2.7 billion, or $4.32 per share. That was 2 cents per share worse than forecast by analysts surveyed by FactSet. Revenue dropped 53 percent from a year ago, to $4.01 billion.

Alaska Airlines’s parent reported a loss of $131 million, or $3.51 per share, after excluding federal relief and other temporary items. Revenue fell 51 percent, to $797 million.

TECHNOLOGY

Intel reports earnings of $3.36 billion

Intel on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $19.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be $1.05. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.09.

TOYMAKERS

Mattel's quarterly sales rise a record 47%

Mattel reported a record 47 percent rise in quarterly sales Thursday as Americans armed with stimulus checks snapped up Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars in the usually slow post-holiday months.

California-based Mattel, which has been benefiting from stuck-at-home parents using toys to keep their children entertained, posted net sales of $874.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $684.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall first-quarter gross billings at Barbie, Mattel’s biggest brand, rose 87 percent, to $276.2 million, while Hot Wheels billings rose 16 percent, to $184.6 million.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $115.2 million, or 33 cents per share, from $210.7 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S. refiner Valero Energy's top boss said Thursday he expected fuel consumption to benefit from pent-up demand for travel in the summer, shrugging off a larger quarterly loss wrought by a winter storm that hit its Texas operations. Valero CEO Joe Gorder said gasoline and diesel demand were already back to 93 percent and 100 percent of the levels they were at before the pandemic. Valero, the first U.S. refiner to post quarterly results, reported a loss of $1.73 per share, as it took a $1.15 per share hit from the cold snap in Texas in February that disrupted energy supply and sent many refineries offline.