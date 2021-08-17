It blamed continued staffing problems for its decision to reduce flights.
“To enhance network stability in light of continuing airport staffing shortages, the company has elected to make tactical schedule reductions throughout the remainder of the third quarter,” management said.
Field Sutton, a Spirit spokesman, said the adjustments will not lead to any major changes in the airline’s domestic and international networks.
“We are making small adjustments to our schedule to enhance network stability in light of continuing airport staffing shortages and to ensure we meet the needs of our guests,” he said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
In July, Spirit operated 750 flights day, which was a peak for the year as travelers who once felt constrained by the pandemic resumed flying in large numbers this summer. The airline is now operating around 700 daily flights.
Spirit reported it ultimately canceled 2,826 flights between July 30 and Aug. 9 as a result of what it called at the time a “perfect storm” of staffing difficulties, technical problems and bad weather.
— South Florida Sun Sentinel
FOOD
Krispy Kreme revenue grows 42.6 percent
Krispy Kreme posted a 42.6 percent growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday in the doughnut maker’s first set of results since its Nasdaq debut, as customers returned to restaurants after the easing of pandemic-led restrictions.
Major U.S. restaurant chains including McDonald’s, Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill have marked a surge in sales, as curbs on travel and restaurant capacity ease and more people return to offices.
Krispy Kreme, which went public earlier this year, said net revenue was $349.2 million in the second quarter.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $17.1 million in the quarter ended July 4, from a loss of $12.6 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, it lost 13 cents.
— Reuters
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter adds option to flag misinformation
Twitter is adding an option for users to report misinformation, but the company says the expanded ability to flag tweets won’t necessarily lead to more fact-checking or labels on problematic posts.
The test, available only in a few markets, will let users notify the company about alleged misinformation in the same way they can alert Twitter to spam or abuse. But the social media company, which doesn’t have a robust fact-checking operation, won’t review the legitimacy of each identified tweet or respond to users with updates as it does with other types of reports.
Instead, Twitter will use the reports as a way to study misinformation on the platform and identify trends or problem areas to focus on, a spokeswoman said. Twitter fact-checks tweets only from select categories such as elections and covid-19, but users can alert the company to any misinformation. Twitter may add more categories to the fact-checking operation based on the results of the test, which will run in the United States, Australia and South Korea.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Agilent Technologies on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $264 million. On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.10 per share. The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.
La-Z-Boy on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $24.6 million. The Monroe, Mich.-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, came to 55 cents per share. The furniture company posted revenue of $524.8 million in the period.
— From news services