A deal, if successful, would bring together two of the biggest names in office supplies at a time when bricks-and-mortar retailers are trying to adapt to online trends. Staples had previously tried to buy Office Depot, but the $6.3 billion acquisition was called off in 2016 due to antitrust scrutiny. Sycamore Partners-backed Staples offered again in January, this time for about $2.1 billion.