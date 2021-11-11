The mailing, which began Wednesday, was a setback for Starbucks, which on Monday asked National Labor Relations Board members in Washington to keep the agency’s Buffalo office from distributing ballots.
Starbucks also had asked the board to overrule an acting regional director’s ruling that greenlighted store-by-store elections at three sites where workers petitioned to form a union. Starbucks has argued that any vote should involve at least all 20 of the region’s stores, meaning that the union, Workers United, would win only if it secured a majority of votes from the much larger group.
The company had argued that the director’s Oct. 28 ruling was contrary to labor law and would result in “disenfranchisement” by denying employees throughout the region the chance “to vote together on this important issue of union representation.” The official had ruled that Starbucks “failed to sustain its burden” to overcome the NLRB’s usual presumption that employees at a single worksite can be an appropriate group to vote on unionization. She cited the distance between Starbucks locations, variations in working conditions, and local stores’ autonomy on day-to-day operations.
— Bloomberg News
BANKING
JPMorgan ex-official alleges retaliation
A former vice president in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s anti-corruption unit claimed in a lawsuit that she was marginalized, mistreated and fired from the bank for complaining about compliance failures.
Shaquala Williams filed suit Thursday against JPMorgan in Manhattan federal court, saying the bank fired her in October 2019 after she raised concerns that the bank may have broken the law by misleading the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Justice Department and other regulators about its programs regarding corruption, money laundering, economic sanctions and risk governance.
“In response to Williams’s protected activities, the bank repeatedly subjected Williams to adverse actions,” Williams said her suit. “Over time, the bank marginalized Williams’s role at the Bank, including removing responsibilities, giving an inaccurate performance review, issuing her a written warning, and firing her.”
JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a voice-mail message seeking comment on the suit.
According to her suit, Williams, a lawyer, joined JPMorgan in July 2018 and was involved in managing its “Third Party Intermediaries” program, which seeks to prevent bank employees from getting business through corrupt actions.
She is seeking unspecified damages and an order finding that JPMorgan violated whistleblower protection provisions of the federal Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Williams, who is Black, last year also filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming race and sex discrimination.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The use of crypto assets as a currency is forbidden for Muslims, according to Indonesia's council of religious leaders. The National Ulema Council, or MUI, has deemed cryptocurrency as haram, or banned, as it has elements of uncertainty, wagering and harm, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, head of religious decrees, said on Thursday after the council held an expert hearing. If cryptocurrency as a commodity or digital asset can abide by sharia tenets and can show a clear benefit, then it can be traded, he added.
The Chinese port city of Dalian has ordered all businesses handling imported chilled and frozen foods to suspend operations after an outbreak of covid-19 that began last week. The city has reported more than 80 covid-19 cases over the past week. Unlike other countries, China says frozen foods pose a risk of spreading covid-19, and authorities reject goods from overseas if the virus is detected on packaging, even though the World Health Organization says neither food nor packaging is a known transmission route.
— From news services