Denso and Honeywell have formed a 10-year partnership to build electric motors for new aircraft designed to move cargo and people across congested cities. Denso, a top supplier to Toyota, and Honeywell, an industrial giant that makes engines and cockpit controls for jets and helicopters and is based in Charlotte, have teamed up to tap an urban air mobility market the company estimates could be worth $120 billion by 2030. The companies expect to have their first electric motors ready for flight tests about this time next year, according to a statement.