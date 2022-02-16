An influx of stimulus funds and a surge in tax receipts as the economy rebounds are helping pad state budgets. Almost half of all U.S. states have expanded their taxable wage bases since 2020. Roughly $90 billion of states’ covid aid remains unallocated as of November, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

But some states say they’ve used the money on more immediate covid-related expenses and other priorities.

Facebook parent company promotes policy chief Clegg

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has promoted his top policy executive, Nick Clegg, to an even greater role inside the company — a move that will mean less involvement in future policy decisions for the CEO and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Clegg was already running Meta’s global policy organization, but Zuckerberg said in a post Wednesday that he will now “lead our company on all our policy matters,” including interactions with governments and how Meta will “make the case publicly for our products and our work.” Clegg, who was reporting to Sandberg, is now reporting to Zuckerberg, too, with the new title of president for global affairs.

“We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Clegg’s elevated role means that Zuckerberg and Sandberg will defer to Clegg more on policy decisions.

Clegg, 55, joined Meta in late 2018, at a crucial time for the company formerly known as Facebook. It was still reeling from the aftermath of Facebook’s unexpected role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and was facing increased scrutiny from politicians and regulators for data and privacy practices following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Citigroup exceeded targets it set to increase the percentage of women and Black executives among its ranks, showing progress on the firm’s push to improve diversity. Black employees in the United States now make up 8.1 percent of managers in roles from assistant vice president to managing director, surpassing an 8 percent target and up from 6 percent in 2018, when the firm set the goal, according to Sara Wechter, head of human resources. Globally, the share of women in those roles increased to 40.6 percent from 37 percent in 2018.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s former global co-head of equities helped violate Securities and Exchange Commission rules on recording commissions on trades, a jury found after a week-long trial in Manhattan federal court. Adam Mattessich, who resigned from Cantor in 2018, was found liable Wednesday in an SEC lawsuit accusing him of taking “off the books” commissions on certain accounts in the form of personal checks from other traders that weren’t tracked by the firm. Mattessich, 51, hadn’t denied the conduct but argued it was acceptable within Cantor’s culture and said the firm never provided training suggesting it wasn’t allowed until more than a decade after it began.

DoorDash reported quarterly revenue Wednesday that beat analysts’ estimates, as people continued to order in after using the food delivery company’s services frequently during the peak of the pandemic. DoorDash has also doubled down on non-restaurant offerings, including grocery, pet food and alcohol to attract more users. It has tied up with a number of retailers, including Ulta Beauty, Bed Bath & Beyond and PetSmart. The biggest U.S. food delivery firm’s revenue rose to $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, from $970 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

