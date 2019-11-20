The Post has extended the nomination deadline to Jan. 17.

Competition is expected to be pretty stiff. More than 250 companies thus far have signed up to participate.

The nomination process is fairly straightforward. You can nominate your own employer or another one you admire. Go to washingtonpost.com/nominate or call 202-417-3866. Any private, public, nonprofit or government employer in the Washington area with 50 or more workers is eligible.

Our survey partner Energage — which last year teamed with 50 major metropolitan newspapers to survey more than 2.6 million employees at about 7,500 organizations — will seek permission from the workplaces to survey employees. The survey consists of 24 questions.

Energage will identify 200 winners based on the results.

They will be invited to a gala at The Post on June 18, where 12 individual winners will be announced. The top winners will receive plaques and will be profiled in a special Washington Post magazine published June 19.

