U.S. equities resumed their rebound from last year’s low as stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and signs of progress in trade talks with China helped push the S&P 500 to a weekly gain.

It increased 1.6 percent last week, extending its advance from the Christmas Eve low to 15 percent. The Dow Jones rose 1.3 percent to 25,063 in its sixth consecutive weekly gain. The Nasdaq added 1.4 percent.

After stocks plowed into 2019 with their best monthly performance in three years, traders are keeping a careful watch on earnings for signals about the outlook for growth. Meanwhile, concerns about the trade war have eased after China promised to boost purchases of U.S. goods following the latest round of talks, and both sides planned further discussions.

The fourth-quarter earnings season has so far exceeded expectations. With about half the companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 74 percent have come in with profits that beat estimates. Ten of the gauge’s 11 main industry groups gained for the week. Energy stocks were the best performers, with gains accelerating Friday as oil prices rallied and data showed non-farm payrolls increased by 304,000 last month.

The Treasury will sell $45 billion of three-month bills and $39 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 2.44 percent and 2.48 percent in when-issued trading.