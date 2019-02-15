U.S. stocks rallied to cap the seventh advance in eight weeks, as positive signs in Chinese trade talks and a deal to avert a government shutdown bolstered sentiment.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index jumped 2.5 percent in the five days, bringing its advance since Christmas past 17 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.1 percent. Banks led the rally, with energy and health-care shares following. U.S. equity markets are closed Monday for Presidents’ Day.

President Trump hailed progress in high-level trade talks with China this past week and suggested he would extend a March 1 deadline for raising tariffs if a deal remains elusive. The trade war has added to a slowdown in global growth that threatens to erode corporate profits. Trump also signed a government spending bill Friday, ending a standoff with Congress that had investors fretting a second shutdown that could derail the economy. The S&P 500 has surged 10 percent this year as it snaps back from a December rout that brought it within a whisker of a bear market.

The Treasury will sell $45 billion in three-month bills and $39 billion in six-month bills Tuesday. They yielded 1 percent and 2.45 percent in when-issued trading. It will sell $18 billion in two-year floating-rate notes the next day, and $8 billion on 30-year inflation-protected notes Thursday. It’ll also auction four-week and eight-week bills that day.