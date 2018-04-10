Stocks rebounded Tuesday on conciliatory comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping that defused fears over an impending trade war.

The Dow Jones industrial average stormed ahead more than 500 points, before settling back in the 400 point range, up about 1.5 percent, as markets headed into midday trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index were also up sharply as markets welcomed any indication of a thaw in the testy exchanges over the last several weeks between the U.S. and China over trade.

Xi pledged during a speech at what is known as the “Asian Davos” that China would open its markets to more trade and investment, would reduce tariffs on automobiles and other imports, and would respect the intellectual property of foreign firms seeking to do business in China. The last issue has been a particular sticking point with U.S. business and the Trump administration.

Xi’s apparent olive branch comes after several volatile stock market sessions that followed trade threats and counterthreats between President Trump and the Chinese. The eruptions caused already fragile markets to plummet, erasing stock gains of all three indexes and sending the Dow into correction territory.

The Dow and S&P500 remained negative for 2018 in Tuesday afternoon trading. The Nasdaq was up a bit over 2 percent for 2018.

“Today is a combination of a bounce back from Friday’s downturn, which may have been overdone on trade fears, and Xi’s comments,” said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. “Although there wasn’t a tremendous amount of new substance (from Xi), it may have cooled the environment and reduced the risk of a trade war in investors’ minds.”

In a reversal of last week’s bloodbath, the Dow’s biggest gainers on Tuesday included some of the same companies that saw their stocks plumment last week on fears they would suffer the most from a trade war.

Caterpillar, Boeing, Goldman Sachs and 3M were all cruising upward. Exxon Mobil and Chevron also got a boost from rising oil prices, which broke through $70 a barrel. Technology stocks Microsoft, Intel and IBM were gaining on hopes that Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on Capitol Hill might ease the threat of federal regulation over the social-media giant’s misuse of personal data.

Ten of the 11 market sectors were showing gains, with energy, materials and information technology leading the way. Utilities was the only sector lagging.

Asian markets were up overnight, with the Nikkei up .56 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.65 percent and Shanghai up 1.66 percent. Europe followed suit, with all major indices well into positive terrain.

Markets have jumped incessantly on comments over the last week. A CNBC interview with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week in which he allowed for the possibility of a trade war sent markets down several hundred points.

Then on Monday, Trump’s chief economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow went on CNBC, where he has been a paid commentator in the past, to say announce that he was optimistic about the trade negotiations under way between the United States and various other entities, including China, as well as Canada and Mexico through the talks about reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Keon said he believes the nearly 10-year-old bull market still has room to grow, and that investors just have to live with the volatility.

“Last year was an anomaly,” Keon said, referring to the tranquil, slow and steady climb that characterized markets in 2017. “The volatility we’ve seen the last week is perfectly normal market behavior.

“The markets want to go higher,” he said. “The most important fundamental to stock prices in the long run is corporate profits. And we are just starting the first quarter earnings season and the results are likely to be terrific.”

