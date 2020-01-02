“Good years typically follow great ones, and 2020 got off to a great start, reminding us that the trend is your friend,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Thursday was the sixth time on record that the S&P has struck a new high on the first trading day of the year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The previous opening day records occurred in 2018, 1992, 1964, 1959 and 1955.

The opening trading day is not a reliable indicator for how the market will perform for the rest of the year, according to Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices. It is accurate only half the time as an indicator for the rest of the year.

Thursday’s rally started in Asia, when the People’s Bank of China announced it would loosen its money supply by requiring banks to hold less reserves. The move unleashes cash through loans that help fuel economic expansion.

The Shanghai composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each drove upward more than 1 percent.

European markets followed suit, with the German DAX and French CAC 40 each topping 1 percent. The Pan-European Stoxx 600 notched a 0.93 percent gain.

Analysts cautioned that Thursday’s market is not a complete measure of investor sentiment because the volume of stocks that were traded was low.

“You can’t read too much into today’s action because people are still on vacations from the holidays,” said Kenny Polcari of SlateStone Wealth. “You really have to wait until next week until everyone is back at their desks, focused on corporate earnings and data. And let’s see what the latest news is on the Jan. 15 signing of phase one of the China-U.S. trade deal.”

Given the stock gains over the past year, with the S&P 500 index returning more than 31 percent, including dividends, Polcari said he would expect that many investors will sell stocks in the coming weeks to take profits off the table.

Technology stocks were again a major driver on Thursday, with Apple, Intel, Visa, Cisco and Microsoft among the big market movers. Apple closed Thursday above $300 a share for the first time. That is nearly twice the stock’s $157 per share closing price on the first trading day of 2019.

Industrials also did well Thursday, with Caterpillar, Boeing and bellwether 3M all rising significantly. Real estate, utilities and basic materials — which are considered safe, predictable stock sectors — lagged the market, a sign that investors are still putting cash into higher-risk sectors this deep into the bull market.

One sign of the appetite for risk on Thursday was the rise of Boeing, which has seen its stock decline over the past several months because of the grounding of its 737 Max jetliner. The aerospace giant’s shares rose more than 2 percent, helping propel the Dow to its record.

Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, said China’s easing of monetary policy is another example of the willingness of central banks to push the pedal on the bull market.

“The stock market is up because the monetary policy tap is still on,” Hooper said. “Central banks are leaning toward more accommodation. And that should be good for risk assets, especially stocks.”

January is a key month because it is a fairly reliable indicator for how the market will perform the rest of the year.

The so-called January Barometer, devised by Yale Hirsch in 1972, states that as the S&P goes in January, so goes the year, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

“The old Wall Street saying of ‘as goes January, so goes the year’ has a 71.4 percent accuracy rate,” said Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices.

