Completing a transaction with Roku helps Katzenberg return a bit more of the $1.75 billion that media giants, including Walt Disney and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, invested in Quibi. Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal reported that Roku paid less than $100 million for the rights.

In October, Katzenberg and Quibi’s CEO, former eBay chief executive Meg Whitman, announced the company would shut down and return $300 million in cash to shareholders, along with the proceeds of asset sales.

— Bloomberg News

FINANCIAL

Deutsche Bank to settle bribery case

Deutsche Bank will pay more than $87 million to settle allegations it broke U.S. anti-bribery and commodities trading laws, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday, the latest blow for the bank which has been trying to restore its image after a series of scandals.

Germany’s largest lender agreed to the payout as part of a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that was disclosed in Brooklyn federal court on Friday.

Deutsche Bank is also resolving related civil charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, court papers show.

“We take responsibility for these past actions, which took place between 2008 and 2017,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

According to allegations heard in court, Deutsche conspired to violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars companies with U.S. operations from paying bribes overseas.

The New York Times reported earlier on Friday that the bribery claims related to the bank’s China businesses and that the total penalty was roughly $100 million.

The move by federal prosecutors comes as the bank, which is aiming to return to profitability after five years of losses, is in the middle of a major overhaul, with plans to cut head count by 18,000 and exit some businesses. It has also been trying to restore its image in Washington amid several investigations into its dealings with President Trump.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Bill Gates joined the battle for Signature Aviation, allying with Blackstone Group's $4.3 billion approach for the world's biggest operator of private jet bases. Gates's Cascade Investment, the No. 1 shareholder in Signature Aviation, and Blackstone are in advanced discussions with the London-based firm on a $5.17-a-share cash offer, they said Friday in a statement. Signature had said in December it would accept an approach from Blackstone if a firm offer were made at that level.

Cisco Systems won a temporary court order Friday blocking Acacia Communications from ending a merger agreement between the two companies. Cisco said in July 2019 that it planned to buy Acacia, an optical component maker, for about $2.6 billion to capture a bigger chunk of spending on 5G telecommunications networks. Acacia said in a statement Friday that it didn't receive approvals from the Chinese government.

Google is Britain's first big antitrust target after the country quit the European Union, with regulators opening a probe Friday into the company's planned changes to advertising data. The Competition and Markets Authority said in an emailed statement that it's "investigating Google's plans to remove third-party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser."