The company awaits U.S. health officials’ ruling on the clotting issue, which could come Friday.

Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.32 per share, up 6.9 percent from $5.8 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings amounted to $6.92 billion, or $2.59 per share, 28 cents more than analysts expected.

CONSUMERS

P&G to raise prices on some products

Procter & Gamble is raising the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costs.

With manufacturing expenses climbing for products such as diapers, the owner of the Pampers and Always brands has started hiking prices in the baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence categories.

The increases, to take effect by September, could be in the mid- to high single-digit percentages, the company said Tuesday as it reported third-quarter earnings.

P&G said it will make the adjustments “where it’s necessary” to offset certain costs, chief operating officer Jon Moeller said in an interview.

Moeller cited higher pulp and oil-related prices as a factor.

Sales for the quarter ended March 31 rose 5 percent, P&G said. Revenue of $18.1 billion surpassed the average of analyst estimates.

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Boeing board votes for CEO to stay on longer

Boeing’s board of directors raised the mandatory retirement age for chief executive David Calhoun from 65 to 70 just days after he turned 64.

The board’s vote of confidence for Calhoun comes as Boeing continues to struggle to recover from two crashes of its best-selling airliner and the coronavirus pandemic, which has undermined demand for new planes. Boeing lost nearly $12 billion last year as orders and deliveries plunged.

Boeing also announced Tuesday that chief financial officer Gregory Smith, 54, will retire in July.

The moves were announced shortly before the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which was conducted online.

Also in Business

Inside Goldman Sachs, 1,548 U.S. executives, senior officials and managers run the bank. Of those, 24 are Black men and 25 are Black women, according to data released Tuesday as part of the bank’s sustainability report. In a group of 3,411 first-level officials and middle managers, 57 are Black men and 48 are Black women. Overall, the data show a slight improvement at a firm where Black people make up 6.8 percent of the U.S. workforce, up from 6.6 percent in last year’s report. The report shows that 160 Asian men and 74 Asian women are executives in the United States. Fewer than 1 in 4 firm executives — 24.7 percent — are women.

The former top distiller at Jack Daniel’s announced on Tuesday that he and several partners are opening a new whiskey distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Company Distilling will first open a 4,000-square-foot tasting room and restaurant in Townsend, former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett and his partners said. A main distillery in Alcoa and a tasting room in Thompson Station, closer to Nashville, will follow next year. The distillery will make straight bourbon whiskey finished with maple wood.

The owner of the Daily Mail website, Associated Newspapers, is suing Google, saying the tech company’s dominance in online advertising has harmed its business. The suit, filed Monday in federal court in New York, says Google punishes publishers’ search results if they don’t sell enough ad space through Google and that its control over the ad market depresses prices for publishers. Google said in a statement that the claims are inaccurate and that use of its ad tech tools “has no bearing” on a publisher’s search results.