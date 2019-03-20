LAWSUITS

Court imperils Google privacy settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday put in jeopardy an $8.5 million settlement Google made with users to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing it of violating their privacy by sharing users’ search queries with other websites.

The justices, in an unsigned opinion, threw out a ruling by the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit that had upheld the settlement, directing it to take a fresh look at whether the plaintiffs had the legal standing necessary to sue and whether they were even harmed by the search engine operator.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., was accused in the lawsuit of violating a 1986 law governing the privacy of stored electronic communications.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented, saying the increasingly common type of settlement at the heart of the case was “unfair and unreasonable” and should not have been approved by the 9th Circuit.

These “cy pres” settlements, as they are known, are used in class-action cases when it might be impractical to carve up low-value individual damages among a large number of plaintiffs.

Under the settlement, the three main plaintiffs received $5,000 each for representing the class. Their attorneys received about $2.1 million. Much of the rest of the money would go to organizations or projects that promote Internet privacy, but nothing to the millions of Google users represented in the class action.

— Reuters

