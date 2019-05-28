ECONOMY

May shows rise in consumer confidence

Consumer confidence jumped in May as households grew more upbeat about the labor market, suggesting the economy remained on solid ground despite signs that activity was slowing after being temporarily boosted by exports and a buildup of inventories.

The surge in confidence reported by the Conference Board on Tuesday came despite an escalation in tensions in the 10-month trade war between the United States and China, which sparked a sharp sell-off on Wall Street. It mirrors strength exhibited by another sentiment survey in the middle of this month.

Economists said the strong readings probably did not fully capture the impact of the trade standoff between Washington and Beijing.

The cutoff date for the Conference Board survey was May 16. The United States raised existing tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent on May 10, prompting Beijing to retaliate with its own levies on American imports.

— Reuters

HOUSING

Home-price gains slowed in March

Home-price gains in 20 U.S. cities decelerated in March for a 12th straight month, suggesting sellers have yet to fully adjust to buyers’ demands for affordable properties.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the slowest since August 2012, data showed Tuesday. That was slightly above estimates, although the monthly gain of 0.1 percent missed all analyst forecasts. Nationally, home-price gains slowed to a 3.7 percent pace.

Sellers are struggling to attract buyers in some areas despite lower mortgage rates and more-sustained wage gains, with prices rising at less than half the pace of a year ago. Further weakness would suggest residential investment could drag down economic growth for yet another quarter, though eventually more attractive prices should help the market recover.

“Given the broader economic picture, housing should be doing better,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement. “Measures of household debt service do not reveal any problems and consumer sentiment surveys are upbeat. The difficulty facing housing may be too-high price increases,” which continue to outpace inflation, he said.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Walmart hired an executive who has held senior roles at Google, Microsoft and Amazon as its new technology chief. Suresh Kumar will join Walmart July 8 as the retailer's chief technology officer and chief development officer, reporting to chief executive Doug McMillon. Kumar, 54, was vice president and general manager of display and video ads, apps and analytics at Google, and before that was a vice president at Microsoft's cloud business. He also spent 15 years at Amazon, where he led the retail supply-chain systems. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat company, is opening its first production facility outside the United States. The El Segundo, Calif.-based company is partnering with Dutch meat producer Zandbergen World's Finest Meat. Zandbergen will make Beyond Meat products starting next year at a new facility in the Netherlands.

Global Payments agreed to buy Total System Services in a deal valued at $21.5 billion, the payment industry’s third megamerger of the year. The transaction will create a powerhouse that provides payment technology and software to more than 3.5 million small to midsize merchants and more than 1,300 financial institutions worldwide, the two companies said in a statement Tuesday. Global Payments chief executive Jeff Sloan will lead the combined company.

General Electric plans to cut as many as 1,044 jobs in its beleaguered French power-equipment business, setting up another clash with political leaders after years of wrangling over manufacturing employment in the country. The company presented union officials with a plan to "regain sustainable competitiveness" by eliminating positions in gas-power operations and support functions, GE said by email Tuesday. A spokesman said the actions would affect 792 gas-power and 252 support workers, primarily at the company's Belfort site.

— From news services