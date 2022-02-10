Sutter Health said in a statement Wednesday that it looks forward to “demonstrating that in Northern California’s highly competitive market, Sutter’s integrated healthcare network provides high-quality care that creates efficiencies, drives down total cost of care and benefits the diverse communities we serve.”
The lawsuit claims Sutter used its market power for inpatient services in seven mostly rural Northern California areas where it is the only or dominant hospital to bind insurers in four other communities where it has competition.
That allowed Sutter to overcharge for its own services, the lawsuit alleges, and caused nearly $400 million in insurance premium overcharges to the plaintiffs between 2011 and 2017. Five companies provided the health insurance: Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Health Net.
The law allows triple damages if the plaintiffs win against Sutter Health, meaning a potential award of $1.2 billion.
— Associated Press
Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company's field in Pennsylvania, the company said. The bees were said to be stolen in Carlisle between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, Pennlive.com reported. The Giant Company's community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that has a declining bee population. In 2021, beekeepers in the state reported a loss of 41 percent of their populations, which was less than the national average loss of 45.5 percent.
PG&E Corp. wants to bury about 3,600 miles of power lines over the next five years in areas at high risk of wildfires, part of an ambitious plan to reduce the threat of its equipment starting catastrophic blazes. The California utility giant aims to put 175 miles of lines underground this year at a cost of $3.75 million per mile.
