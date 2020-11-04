T-Mobile said in a statement it was glad the issue it inherited “is now resolved. We look forward to continuing to deliver reliable and affordable network connectivity to consumers.”

Sprint’s voluntary disclosure said that “due to a software programming issue, its systems failed to detect that over a million Lifeline subscribers nationwide lacked usage over an extended period of time,” the FCC said

AD

AD

That represented about a third of Sprint’s more than 3 million Lifeline customers.

Sprint also disclosed “it potentially claimed Lifeline subsidies for subscribers that Sprint otherwise would not have submitted . . . under its policies and procedures.”

The FCC disclosed earlier in 2019 it was investigating reports that Sprint, prior to its merger with T-Mobile, was improperly claiming monthly subsidies for serving about 885,000 Lifeline subscribers not using the service.

T-Mobile’s Sprint also agreed to enter into a compliance plan to help ensure adherence to FCC rules.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the settlement “sends a strong message about the importance of complying with rules designed to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse in the Lifeline program.”

AD

Participating providers receive a $9.25 monthly subsidy for most Lifeline subscribers, which they must pass along to consumers.

AD

The FCC earlier adopted rules to require its use after prior investigations showed companies were aggressively selling free Lifeline service, knowing they would get paid even if consumers did not use phones.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

Private payroll increases slow down

U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October and activity in the services industry cooled, providing early signs of a slowdown in economic growth as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new coronavirus infections surge across the country.

The recovery from the pandemic could also be affected over the next few months by political uncertainty following Tuesday’s cliffhanger presidential election, which economists warned could cause businesses to be more cautious about spending decisions.

AD

Private payrolls increased by 365,000 jobs last month after rising 753,000 in September, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would advance by 650,000 in October.

AD

Job gains last month were broad, though they were concentrated in industries directly affected by the coronavirus crisis, including the leisure and hospitality sector. The resurgence in coronavirus cases across the country could lead to renewed business restrictions.

Even without new restrictions, Americans are likely to stay away from air travel, hotels, gyms, bars, restaurants and other consumer-facing businesses, worsening already lackluster demand. The labor market has struggled to recoup all the 22.2 million jobs lost during the pandemic.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

Ford said Wednesday it is recalling about 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America for a part that can break and lead to a crash. The second-largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2013-2017 model vehicles because of a possible fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after a prior recall was completed. Ford said it is aware of reports of 13 crashes and six injuries related to this condition.

Coming today

8:30: The Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

Earnings: General Motors, Uber Technologies.