U.S. antitrust officials sued to block Louis Dreyfus Co.'s deal to sell its Imperial Sugar unit to closely held U.S. Sugar. The Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday that the tie-up would leave a majority of refined sugar sales across the Southeast in the hands of just two producers, leading to higher prices. Rotterdam-based Dreyfus, one of the world's top five sugar traders, announced the deal in March. Financial terms of the proposed transaction with Clewiston, Fla.-based U.S. Sugar weren't disclosed.