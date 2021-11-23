T-Mobile as part of the consent decree with the FCC has also agreed to make new commitments to improve 911 outage notices.
An October 2020 FCC report found the T-Mobile outage disrupted calling and texting services nationwide and access to data service in some areas. It resulted in at least 250 million total calls failing.
The FCC estimated “over 250 million calls . . . from other service providers’ subscribers to T-Mobile subscribers failed due to the outage” and “at least 41% of all calls that attempted to use T-Mobile’s network during the outage did not complete successfully.”
T-Mobile said Tuesday that it has “built resiliency into our emergency systems to ensure that our 911 elements are available when they’re needed. Following this outage, we immediately took additional steps to further enhance our network to prevent this type of event from happening in the future.”
Kellogg to replace striking workers
Kellogg said on Tuesday that it plans to hire permanent replacements for some of its U.S. breakfast cereal plant workers who are on strike, after lengthy negotiations with the union again fell apart.
The workers went on strike on Oct. 5 after their contracts expired the previous day, as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between Kellogg and about 1,400 union members at its cereal plants.
After the latest setback in negotiations, Kellogg said it was left without a choice but to move to the next phase of its contingency plans, including hiring permanent replacements.
Union members previously said Kellogg proposed a two-tier employment system that did not offer its temporary workers, who make up 30 percent of its workforce, a pathway to become permanent workers with better benefits and pay.
Kellogg said on Tuesday that it was ready to move workers with four or more years of service to permanent positions but added that the union was not prepared to reach a deal and did not allow members to vote on the offer.
U.S. antitrust officials sued to block Louis Dreyfus Co.'s deal to sell its Imperial Sugar unit to closely held U.S. Sugar. The Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday that the tie-up would leave a majority of refined sugar sales across the Southeast in the hands of just two producers, leading to higher prices. Rotterdam-based Dreyfus, one of the world's top five sugar traders, announced the deal in March. Financial terms of the proposed transaction with Clewiston, Fla.-based U.S. Sugar weren't disclosed.
General Motors will begin deliveries of its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, the brand's chief said on Tuesday. The top-of-the-line "Edition 1" of the Hummer will have an electric driving range of 329 miles, Duncan Aldred told reporters. GM is launching the vehicle with that model, with a starting price above $100,000, and subsequent models, with higher EV driving ranges and lower starting prices, will be added in 2023, he said.
A Florida man who tried to create a cryptocurrency token that riffed off the name and imagery of "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien has been roundly defeated by a patent tribunal. Jrrtoken.com, the disputed domain name set up by Matthew Jensen for commercial gain, was deemed "confusingly similar" to the trademark owned by the Tolkien estate and infringed its trademarks, a panel from the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization ruled.
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new home sales for October
