The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the United States that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.

Automakers will determine what models are affected and launch their own recalls. Some already have made the announcements.

The recalled inflators were used to replace dangerous ones made by Takata until a permanent remedy could be developed.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags. The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel.

Permanent replacements don’t use ammonium nitrate.

At least 25 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds injured by Takata inflators. About 100 million inflators are being recalled across the globe.

In paperwork posted Wednesday on the NHTSA website, Takata said the 10 million figure is an estimate and that many of the inflators were never installed in vehicles. The company said it doesn’t know how many vehicles were affected.

But the numbers are still huge. Subaru, for instance, on Wednesday issued recalls for nearly half a million vehicles to replace Takata inflators that were used as interim fixes.

— Associated Press

FOOD INDUSTRY

Grocers compete in imitation meat sector

Cashing in on rising demand for imitation meat, major retailers including Kroger and Walmart recently began to carry Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers and sausages.

Now, several stores are creating similar products that will compete with Beyond Meat.

Kroger, the biggest U.S. grocer, on Wednesday rolled out its own line of plant-based imitation meat burgers nationwide under its Simple Truth in-house brand. The retailer said its pea protein-based products would be sold at “more affordable prices” than competing brand-name imitation meat. A Kroger spokeswoman said a two-patty pack would sell at about $4.99 to loyalty-card-holding customers.

German-owned discount supermarket Aldi U.S., which sells Meatless Meatballs and Chickenless patties, said it keeps its plant-based meat products at prices ranging from $3 to $4.

In comparison, a package of two Beyond Burgers sells for about $5.99 at some major big-box stores.

Aldi, which plans to launch more products this year and is testing a meatless breakfast sausage, said sales of its store-brand plant-based meats were up 300 percent last year.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. private payrolls increased by the most in eight months in December, pointing to sustained labor market strength, though job gains last month were probably flattered by a seasonal quirk. The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls jumped by 202,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since April, after an upwardly revised 124,000 rise in November.

Walgreens is kicking off its year the much as it ended its last, with a big earnings plunge. The drugstore chain said Wednesday that first-quarter net income dropped nearly 25 percent. Revenue inched up less than 2 percent for the drugstore chain, which is going through a cost-cutting program and developing partnerships with other companies to bring in more business.

U.S. consumer borrowing increased less than forecast in November as outstanding balances on credit cards and other revolving debt declined by the most in eight months. Total credit rose $12.5 billion from the prior month, after a revised $19 billion gain in October that was the largest in three months, Federal Reserve figures showed Wednesday.