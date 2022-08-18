Tapestry, Estee Lauder among luxury brands hit by China’s covid shutdown

Gift Article Share

Luxury brands hit by China covid shutdown Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tapestry and Estee Lauder forecast full-year earnings below estimates on Thursday, underscoring the hit global luxury goods companies are taking from China’s covid-19 lockdowns. Major Chinese cities have imposed strict restrictions this year under Beijing’s zero-covid policy, leaving companies that have substantial exposure to the country with piles of unsold goods as cautious consumers stay away from crowded shopping districts.

Tapestry and Estee Lauder join Gucci-owner Kering, Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica as well as Ralph Lauren in flagging a sales hit in China, a key growth market for high-end fashion companies.

Estee, which makes MAC lipstick and La Mer skin care products, gets over a third of its revenue from China, while Coach handbag maker Tapestry generates about 20 percent of its sales from the region, according to analysts.

Tapestry, which also owns Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, said it was beginning to see a recovery in demand in China, with sales expected to fall 15 percent in the first quarter, compared with a 32 percent drop in the fourth quarter.

— Reuters

Fleet of ships heads to Europe with diesel

A fleet of ships carrying diesel, one of the world’s most important fuels, is heading for European markets facing energy-security threats from high temperatures, soaring gas prices, and Russian disruption.

Five ships transporting close to 3 million barrels are poised to move from Asia to Europe so far in August, preliminary data from Vortexa show. That’s the most in five months on a barrel-per-day basis. Shipments from the Middle East to Europe are also set to expand.

The rising flows of diesel — used in industries, transport and for power — toward Europe are a result of market dislocations caused by higher prices at the hub of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) relative to Asia, traders said.

China’s sputtering economy and a seasonal demand lull in India also contributed.

Europe has been struggling with a historic drought that’s causing a plunge in water levels on the Rhine River. The waterway that links oil tanks in the ARA hub to consumers in inland Europe is currently impassable to most barges, creating a supply bottleneck that could prompt drawdowns in their stockpiles that will need to be replenished ahead of winter.

— Bloomberg News

The amount of time U.S. audiences spent watching online TV surpassed cable for the first time ever. Subscribers to services like Netflix and Hulu accounted for 34.8 percent of all TV consumption in July, the research firm Nielsen said Thursday. That edged out cable TV at 34.4 percent. Broadcast was a distant 21.6 percent. Audiences watched an average of 190.9 billion minutes per week of streamed content in July, Nielsen said. That passed the tally for April 2020, when people were stuck at home in the pandemic.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week and the prior period's data was revised sharply lower, suggesting labor market conditions remain tight despite a slowdown in momentum due to higher interest rates. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday combined with strong industrial production in July and underlying retail sales growth to allay fears of recession.

— From news services

