The move comes as organizations of all stripes face a racial reckoning in the wake of the police killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans. The cases have sparked protests from coast to coast and prompted corporations to not only donate money to battle racial inequities but also to rethink their often lackluster approach toward hiring and retaining Black employees.

The retailer said it will provide “broader leadership pathways” for staffers to move up the ranks, develop programs to hire and retain employees in areas where Black people are not well represented — like technology, merchandising and marketing — and bulk up the network of mentors and sponsors for Black associates.

While the goal will boost the number of Black workers by more than 11,000, Target’s total workforce is also growing, and the company didn’t set a specific target for Black representation overall.

— Bloomberg News

Century 21 Stores felled by pandemic

Century 21 Stores, the discount emporium and Manhattan destination, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday and announced plans to close all 13 stores, becoming the latest retailer to be felled by the pandemic.

The Chapter 11 filing comes after the company’s insurers declined to pay roughly $175 million as part of policies that protected against losses from the pandemic.

The New York-based department store chain, known for jam-packed shelves of discounted designer goods, was founded in Lower Manhattan in 1961. In the decades since, it has expanded throughout New York and New Jersey, and recently opened stores in Philadelphia and Sunrise, Fla.

The company said it will hold liquidation sales at all of its stores, as well as on its website, as it tries to clear out leftover inventory.

In its bankruptcy filing, it said it owed up to $500 million to more than 10,000 creditors, including Adidas, Michael Kors and Zara.

Century 21 joins more than a dozen major retailers that have already filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic. Department store chains, including J.C. Penney, Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus, have been among those hardest hit.

— Abha Bhattarai

Also in Business

BP, the oil giant that announced a seismic strategy shift last month, made its first venture into offshore wind power with a $1.1 billion purchase of U.S. assets from Norway's Equinor. The deal marks the start of an offshore-wind investment partnership in the region for the two companies, which have been at the forefront of the rapid changes in the oil industry as companies seek to adapt to the realities of climate change.

BHP Group will link a portion of bonus payments for CEO Mike Henry and key leaders to progress by the world's top miner on lowering greenhouse gas emissions at both its own operations and those of its customers. Henry, promoted in January, and others will have 10 percent of short-term incentive payments tied to measures to curb emissions across its supply chain, including through the use of its iron ore and coking coal in a steelmaking sector that accounts for about 7 percent of all global emissions.

JetBlue Airways said it will add 24 routes later this year as the airline looks to generate cash and said it plans to fly some temporarily parked jets to the new destinations. The new routes will be in regions where the company anticipates increasing demand for leisure travel, JetBlue said.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for August.