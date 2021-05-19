With the reopening of the economy due to vaccinations, Target, like Walmart and Macy’s, said shoppers are spending more on apparel and beauty products as they prepare to socialize and travel.
“With vaccinations rolling out across the country and consumers increasingly comfortable venturing out, we’ve seen an enthusiastic return to in-store shopping,” CEO Brian Cornell told analysts.
Target’s focus on building its private-label brands, including designer dress collection and activewear line All in Motion, is paying off, with sales from the business rising 36 percent in the first quarter, their best growth so far.
That helped drive its overall apparel sales, which rose in the low-60 percent range.
Operating margin is likely to hit 8 percent or more this year as Target bets on the success of its private-label brands.
The executives also said the company is having no trouble in finding workers in a tight labor market, thanks to its investments, including raising its minimum wage last year.
— Reuters
AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY
Autoworkers to continue masking
Detroit’s Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers union said Wednesday they will continue to require workers to wear masks pending new guidelines from a U.S. agency.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most instances, including at work.
General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis said they are awaiting guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The UAW and automakers will reconvene in two weeks and review updates.
Other automakers are also still requiring U.S. workers to wear masks, including Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor and Volkswagen.
GM spokesman Dan Flores said the automaker “will continue our current practices around mask-wearing until we are confident that any revisions continue to support employees’ health and safety while ensuring compliance with applicable federal and state rules.”
Flores said GM was strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated.
A Stellantis spokeswoman said the company advocates that employees get vaccinated and that it “will continue to mandate the use of masks in our facilities, in combination with our other health and safety protocols, for the foreseeable future.”
— Reuters
Also in Business
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday it will start transatlantic service late this summer, competing against bigger rivals on the lucrative route between New York and London. The airline said it will start daily flights between JFK and Heathrow airports on Aug. 11, and add daily trips from JFK to London’s second-biggest airport, Gatwick, on Sept. 29. It plans to add Boston-London flights next year.
Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb will pay biotech firm Agenus up to $1.56 billion to exclusively develop and commercialize its experimental cancer drug, AGEN1777, the companies said on Tuesday. The drug candidate, primarily being tested to improve anti-tumor activity, will also be studied and developed by Bristol Myers for immuno-oncology treatments including non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for about 85 percent of lung cancer cases globally.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
— From news services