Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator, said it expected to have more than half of its fleet capacity sailing again by late October, with capacity up to 65 percent by the end of the year. As in the rest of the cruise industry, Carnival's business was completely sidelined for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic. The industry had been swiftly opening up again, fueled by pent-up demand, when the delta variant hit the United States and weighed on near-term booking trends.