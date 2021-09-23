Employers have struggled all year to find enough workers. They’ve increased hourly pay, announced signing bonuses and cast aside previous minimum standards like a high school diploma. Companies are also making applications more convenient. UPS this month said it will hire more than 100,000 people for the holiday rush and many of them will get a job offer within 30 minutes of applying.
In its own bid to attract more workers last month, Target said it would spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate’s degree programs as well as certificates in business-oriented majors at select institutions.
And the Minneapolis retailer is now allowing a lot more potential flexibility through a new mobile scheduling app that allows workers to choose shifts or swap with other employees.
Many of the jobs now held by Target employees did not exist before the pandemic. More workers are serving in roles that allow customers to pick up goods ordered online at the store, or to pick them up curbside. The number of positions dedicated to getting customers what they want, where they want it, has tripled over the past two years, according to Target.
— Associated Press
ENERGY
Feds urge power plant, gas supply safeguards
Federal officials on Thursday made more than two dozen recommendations aimed at further safeguarding power plants and natural gas supplies to prevent a repeat of the February blackouts that caused more than 200 deaths in Texas.
Staff at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Reliability Corp. made their recommendations to the FERC’s four commissioners while presenting a preliminary report on the February disaster, which left millions of people without power during subfreezing temperatures.
“The situation didn’t need to be as bad as it was,” said FERC Chairman Richard Glick. He said changes should have been made after a winter storm caused blackouts in Texas in 2011, when a report called for the mandatory weatherization of power plants.
In the preliminary report, officials recommended that power providers be required to meet tougher standards for protecting their plants from freezing temperatures and that they should be able to seek compensation for the cost of winterizing them.
They said natural gas facilities also should have cold-weather plans and be able to operate during weather emergencies. That could mean adding heating equipment and backup generators in case the power fails.
Glick also criticized Texas’s decision to largely isolate its power grid from the rest of the country to avoid federal regulation of its energy market. That limits the ability of the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, to import power from neighboring states.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator, said it expected to have more than half of its fleet capacity sailing again by late October, with capacity up to 65 percent by the end of the year. As in the rest of the cruise industry, Carnival's business was completely sidelined for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic. The industry had been swiftly opening up again, fueled by pent-up demand, when the delta variant hit the United States and weighed on near-term booking trends.
Alphabet's Google said on Thursday that it was suing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following the leak of a confidential CCI report on an antitrust investigation of the U.S. tech giant. The Times of India newspaper, and then the Reuters news agency, reported Saturday that a CCI investigation had found that Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors.
Coming today
10 a.m.: The Commerce Department releases new-home sales for August.
— From news services