RETAIL

Sears to close 80 more stores in March

Sears is closing 80 more stores as it teeters on the brink of liquidation. The retailer set a Friday deadline for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely.

Sears, which started out as a mail-order catalogue in the 1880s, has been mired in a slow death spiral, hobbled by the recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the Internet.

Those 80 stores are due to shutter by March, in addition to 182 stores already slated for closure. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

At the time of the filing, it operated about 700 Sears and Kmart stores.

— Associated Press

BANKING

Wells Fargo settles suit over sham accounts

Wells Fargo on Friday reached a $575 million settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia to resolve allegations that it had engaged in abuses of its customers, including opening millions of sham accounts they did not want.

The bank also improperly charged some customers mortgage fees and enrolled others in an unnecessary auto-insurance program, resulting in thousands of cars being repossessed, according to the deal. The bank must refund customers, though it does not specify how much.

“This significant dollar amount, on top of actions by federal regulators, holds Wells Fargo accountable for its practices,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said. The settlement ends wide-ranging investigations that began in 2016 when Wells Fargo acknowledged firing 5,000 employees for opening sham accounts customers did not want in an attempt to meet the bank’s aggressive sales goals and qualify for bonuses.

“This agreement underscores our serious commitment to making things right in regard to past issues as we work to build a better bank,” Wells Fargo chief executive Timothy J. Sloan said.

— Renae Merle

INTERNET

Zuckerberg: Facebook 'proud' of progress

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, criticized by lawmakers, privacy advocates and some investors, said he was “proud of the progress we’ve made” fighting misinformation and protecting user data.

“To be clear, addressing these issues is more than a one-year challenge,” he said in a Facebook post. “For some of these issues, like election interference or harmful speech, the problems can never fully be solved.”

This year was one of constant apologies for the social network, after multiple instances of broken trust with its users. Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April, explaining why Facebook allowed users’ data to fall into the hands of unauthorized third parties. On Friday, he said Facebook is now a changed company, and will be more proactive about problems.

“We’ve fundamentally altered our DNA to focus more on preventing harm in all our services,” he wrote.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that an Obama-era standard making it easier to hold companies liable for illegal labor practices by their contractors and franchisees was too broad, giving business groups a victory. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-to-1 ruling, said that a 2015 National Labor Relations Board decision did not properly define the kind of "indirect control" over working conditions the agency said could make companies "joint employers" of contract or franchise workers. Joint employers are required to bargain with contract workers' unions and can be held liable for violating those workers' rights under federal labor law.

Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in November as higher mortgage rates and prices squeezed prospective buyers. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that its pending home-sales index dipped 0.7 percent last month to 101.4. The index, based on contract signings, has fallen 7.7 percent in the past year and recorded 11 straight year-over-year decreases.

— From news reports